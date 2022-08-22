Western Isles GP practice introduces new measures to offer better care for dementia patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles GP practice introduces new measures to offer better care for dementia patients

By Denny Andonova
August 22, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 4:33 pm
dementia
Benbecula Medical Practice has introduced new measures to improve health services for patients with dementia. Image by Shutterstock.

A GP surgery in the Western Isles has become one of the first practices to introduce new measures to help patients with dementia.

Benbecula Medical Practice has implemented new guidelines to offer better care and make the site more friendly for people with the condition and their families.

It comes as staff at the practice expect an increase in the number of patients who might develop dementia in future due to the aging population coming through their doors.

According to Alzheimer Scotland, there are around 90,000 people with dementia in Scotland – with this figure predicted to increase in future.

Several issues were identified – with patients often forgetting to attend appointments, struggling to find their way in the practice or forgetting details of discussions about their care.

A new information board has been installed at Benbecula Medical Practice to support dementia patients. Supplied by Benbecula Medical Practice.

The guide, which was developed by Healthcare Improvement Scotland and Alzheimer Scotland, aims to improve these health services and make them easily accessible.

Dr Kate Dawson, GP partner at Benbecula Medical Practice, said: “The Dementia Friendly General Practice guide supported our team to work collaboratively to improve our services for patients with dementia and their families and carers.

“Staff members have revealed hidden talents, implemented good ideas, and spread good practice. Examples include a more structured approach to managing medication muddles at the dispensary, and sourcing training for vulnerable adults.

“We are much more aware of dementia, and when we change services, we consider how this might affect patients with dementia.”

Offering better quality of life to patients with dementia

The guide has been produced as a self-assessment tool for GP surgeries and includes a checklist for practices to follow.

These include offering double appointments to dementia patients, informing carers about changes in medications and additional awareness training for staff.

A dementia information board outlining the aims of the project has also been installed in the waiting room of the Benbecula Medical Practice for further information.

The GP surgery plans to continue working through the guide over the next year and will also reach out to carers and families of people with dementia for their ideas.

Ruth Glassborow, director of improvement at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “GP surgeries are often the first port of call for people with dementia and their families. Using this guide to make improvements can help staff ensure this experience is as dementia-friendly as possible.

“As the work in Benbecula Medical Practice shows, this is a very practical guide that can be used flexibly. It provides a structure for identifying what to focus on and resulted in several improvements to ensure people with dementia and their carers can be supported in the community for longer and with a better quality of life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

ICT Community Development Manager Craig Masterton (left) accepts the donation of the 1922 Inverness Cup medal from Peter Corbett.
Inverness Football Memories project is gifted 100-year-old medal
0
Councillor Michael Baird at the telephone exchange box in Rosehall along with resident Ricky Vetters who was affected by the outage. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Safety concerns after lightning strike takes out landline phones in rural Highland community with…
0
nhs highland
NHS Highland invites most vulnerable and health care workers to get winter Covid and…
0
Glamping pods could come to Wick.
Glamping pods could come to Wick, changes at Dingwall garden centre and bike shelter…
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Corp and Pininski at the Return of the Stuarts exhibition in WHM Fort William Picture shows; Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson Date; 17/08/2022
Emerging after three centuries: The lost Jacobean portrait on show in Fort William
0
traffic lights tree cuting
Temporary traffic lights in Highlands between Evanton and Alness due to Network Rail tree…
0
Three adorable snow leopard cubs have been named at Highland Wildlife Park. Picture by RZSS
Three snow leopard cubs at Highland Wildlife Park named
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Recycling centre staff with Brian Gordon's wife and daughter after finding the ashes.
Voice from beyond helps mum's ashes be returned to Thurso restaurant owner after surviving…
0
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Three dead and one arrested following crash between car and HGV on A828 near…
0

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0