Western Isles GP practice introduces new measures to offer better care for dementia patients

A GP surgery in the Western Isles has become one of the first practices to introduce new measures to help patients with dementia.

Benbecula Medical Practice has implemented new guidelines to offer better care and make the site more friendly for people with the condition and their families.

It comes as staff at the practice expect an increase in the number of patients who might develop dementia in future due to the aging population coming through their doors.

According to Alzheimer Scotland, there are around 90,000 people with dementia in Scotland – with this figure predicted to increase in future.

Several issues were identified – with patients often forgetting to attend appointments, struggling to find their way in the practice or forgetting details of discussions about their care.

The guide, which was developed by Healthcare Improvement Scotland and Alzheimer Scotland, aims to improve these health services and make them easily accessible.

Dr Kate Dawson, GP partner at Benbecula Medical Practice, said: “The Dementia Friendly General Practice guide supported our team to work collaboratively to improve our services for patients with dementia and their families and carers.

“Staff members have revealed hidden talents, implemented good ideas, and spread good practice. Examples include a more structured approach to managing medication muddles at the dispensary, and sourcing training for vulnerable adults.

“We are much more aware of dementia, and when we change services, we consider how this might affect patients with dementia.”

Offering better quality of life to patients with dementia

The guide has been produced as a self-assessment tool for GP surgeries and includes a checklist for practices to follow.

These include offering double appointments to dementia patients, informing carers about changes in medications and additional awareness training for staff.

A dementia information board outlining the aims of the project has also been installed in the waiting room of the Benbecula Medical Practice for further information.

The GP surgery plans to continue working through the guide over the next year and will also reach out to carers and families of people with dementia for their ideas.

Ruth Glassborow, director of improvement at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “GP surgeries are often the first port of call for people with dementia and their families. Using this guide to make improvements can help staff ensure this experience is as dementia-friendly as possible.

“As the work in Benbecula Medical Practice shows, this is a very practical guide that can be used flexibly. It provides a structure for identifying what to focus on and resulted in several improvements to ensure people with dementia and their carers can be supported in the community for longer and with a better quality of life.”