Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen

A man has been taken to hospital after being found injured on a street in Portlethen.

Police were called to Newlands Drive in the Hillside area of the town just after 3.45pm yesterday, after receiving reports of a man being injured.

The 27-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man injured in the Newlands Drive area at Hillside, Portlethen shortly after 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 24.

“A 27-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”