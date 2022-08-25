Portsoy business donates thousands of pounds of stock to help Ukrainian refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east family business has donated thousands of pounds worth of bathroom and kitchenware to charity.

Fireplace firm Hutchesons of Portsoy (HoP) has donated five containers loaded with new baths, cabinets and other items to Stella’s Voice to sell off.

The proceeds secured will be given to vulnerable families in Moldova who have been fleeing from the war in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country six months ago.

Stella’s Voice works in Moldova, a nation that has taken in nearly 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, to protect vulnerable children and young people from human traffickers.

The charity owns and runs three homes in the country, where vulnerable young people are given shelter, including Ukrainian refugees.

Actively helping in Ukraine

Stella’s Voice is also active in Ukraine by helping to get food into remote rural areas where there are no food supplies, especially to those who are elderly and vulnerable. It has also been helping new arrivals in the UK.

At its various locations across the country, including in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, the charity runs several reuse and recycling projects to help fund the work of the charity.

The idea for this charitable initiative came from HoP storeman Mike Wiseman, who recently joined the firm, during a team meeting.

HoP managing director Neil Hutcheson said: “All the team were immediately on board with Mike’s fantastic idea. We immediately reached out to Stella’s Voice to see if they wanted to visit us and have a closer look at all the old, but new, stock in our warehouse.

“I think that the staff from Stella’s Voice were pleasantly surprised when they realised that everything was brand new and still in boxes.”

Stella’s Voice European director Mark Morgan said: “We are most grateful to Hutchesons of Portsoy for this great donation which has come at a time when people are in great need, having fled Ukraine for their lives.”