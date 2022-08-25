Portsoy business donates thousands of pounds of stock to help Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Portsoy business donates thousands of pounds of stock to help Ukrainian refugees

By Chris Cromar
August 25, 2022, 12:23 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:41 pm
Hutchesons of Portsoy staff with some of the items in the boxes. Picture supplied by Hutchesons of Portsoy
Hutchesons of Portsoy staff with some of the items in the boxes. Picture supplied by Hutchesons of Portsoy

A north-east family business has donated thousands of pounds worth of bathroom and kitchenware to charity.

Fireplace firm Hutchesons of Portsoy (HoP) has donated five containers loaded with new baths, cabinets and other items to Stella’s Voice to sell off.

The proceeds secured will be given to vulnerable families in Moldova who have been fleeing from the war in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country six months ago.

Stella’s Voice works in Moldova, a nation that has taken in nearly 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, to protect vulnerable children and young people from human traffickers.

One of Stella’s Voice’s charity shops is located in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The charity owns and runs three homes in the country, where vulnerable young people are given shelter, including Ukrainian refugees.

Actively helping in Ukraine

Stella’s Voice is also active in Ukraine by helping to get food into remote rural areas where there are no food supplies, especially to those who are elderly and vulnerable. It has also been helping new arrivals in the UK.

At its various locations across the country, including in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, the charity runs several reuse and recycling projects to help fund the work of the charity.

The idea for this charitable initiative came from HoP storeman Mike Wiseman, who recently joined the firm, during a team meeting.

HoP managing director Neil Hutcheson said: “All the team were immediately on board with Mike’s fantastic idea. We immediately reached out to Stella’s Voice to see if they wanted to visit us and have a closer look at all the old, but new, stock in our warehouse.

“I think that the staff from Stella’s Voice were pleasantly surprised when they realised that everything was brand new and still in boxes.”

Stella’s Voice European director Mark Morgan said: “We are most grateful to Hutchesons of Portsoy for this great donation which has come at a time when people are in great need, having fled Ukraine for their lives.”

