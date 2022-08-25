Hospital ward in Aboyne forced to close due to ‘staff shortages’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The in-patient facility at Aboyne hospital will close until the end of September due to a lack of staff.

Aboyne Community Hospital has experienced long-term staffing issues but hopes to bring in new recruits by the end of next month.

Two registered nurses are required for every shift to keep the in-patient ward open.

All patients will either be discharged or transferred to another facility before it closes tomorrow.

The day clinics at the hospital will not be affected and health bosses have apologised for the disruption.

‘Needs to be tackled now’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “It’s disappointing that there aren’t enough staff to run this important ward at Aboyne.

“This shortage of medics has been a constant complaint for health settings across Aberdeenshire.

“NHS Grampian and the health and social care partnership have been left to carry the can.

“It was exacerbated by the Covid pandemic but needs to be tackled now.”

Aboyne hospital ward closed: ‘It’s vital for people’

Aboyne councillor Geva Blackett said she would be meeting with health bosses tomorrow along with councillor Sarah Brown to try to resolve the problem.

She stressed that Aboyne Hospital’s in-patient facilities are essential and they want to make sure the facility reopens.

She said: “We will continue, as always, to make the point that the Aboyne Hospital in-patient facilities are vital for the people of this ward.”

“We will seek assurances that every effort is made to ensure this is just short-term.”

Read more:

Family and friends asked to step in as staff absences rise in care at home service

Staff shortages stopping Highland home carers from meeting legal standards

Alford Medical Practice cutting ties with NHS Grampian amid GP shortage