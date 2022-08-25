Hospital ward in Aboyne forced to close due to ‘staff shortages’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospital ward in Aboyne forced to close due to ‘staff shortages’

By Chloe Irvine
August 25, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:43 pm
Aboyne Community Hospital
Aboyne Hospital.

The in-patient facility at Aboyne hospital will close until the end of September due to a lack of staff.

Aboyne Community Hospital has experienced long-term staffing issues but hopes to bring in new recruits by the end of next month.

Two registered nurses are required for every shift to keep the in-patient ward open.

All patients will either be discharged or transferred to another facility before it closes tomorrow.

The day clinics at the hospital will not be affected and health bosses have apologised for the disruption.

‘Needs to be tackled now’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “It’s disappointing that there aren’t enough staff to run this important ward at Aboyne.

“This shortage of medics has been a constant complaint for health settings across Aberdeenshire.

Alexander Burnett
Alexander Burnett, MSP. Picture by Kenny Elrick

“NHS Grampian and the health and social care partnership have been left to carry the can.

“It was exacerbated by the Covid pandemic but needs to be tackled now.”

Aboyne hospital ward closed: ‘It’s vital for people’

Aboyne councillor Geva Blackett said she would be meeting with health bosses tomorrow along with councillor Sarah Brown to try to resolve the problem.

She stressed that Aboyne Hospital’s in-patient facilities are essential and they want to make sure the facility reopens.

She said: “We will continue, as always, to make the point that the Aboyne Hospital in-patient facilities are vital for the people of this ward.”

Geva Blackett
Geva Blackett, councillor for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.

“We will seek assurances that every effort is made to ensure this is just short-term.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

