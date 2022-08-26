‘A kick in the teeth’: Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay offer ‘insulting’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Postal workers across the north and north-east are striking for a pay rise that reflects the hard work they put in through the pandemic.

More than 100,000 staff are staging a 24-hour strike across the UK on Friday to fight for better pay and working conditions.

It has been described as the biggest strike of the summer so far and follows a ballot in which 97.6% of Communication Workers Union (CWU) members voted in favour of the action.

Despite being classed as key workers during the pandemic, postal workers have only been offered a 2% pay rise – which they class as a cut, given the rising cost of inflation.

The postal strikes come as council workers across the country are also striking over pay.

‘Insulting’

Robbie McIlwraith, branch secretary for CWU in the Highlands, said the proposed pay rise “isn’t enough to make ends meet” and called the strikes a “last resort”.

He explained Royal Mail has offered an extra 3.5% pay increase, but it is tied to changes in working conditions including start times, sick pay and annual leave.

“There is quite a lot of anger, both with the pay offer and with all the changed to terms and conditions which have not been agreed,” he said.

Looking back at the last few years, Mr McIlwraith said it has been “insulting” to watch shareholders receive “huge dividends” while those a the heart of the business are left feeling “undervalued”.

He added: “People are proud to work for Royal Mail, to give a service to the public, we’re proud to do that, we worked all the way through the pandemic.

“I’m amazed when other people say ‘Oh remember the pandemic, how we all stayed at home?’ Well we didn’t, we were out.”

‘Kick in the teeth’

Highland postal workers are coming and going to their nearest picket line throughout the day, with Mr McIlwraith estimating that 99% of their 136 staff are striking.

Ian Storer, who has been working for Royal Mail for 16 years, said he had only seen two people cross the picket line, but understands that some people are struggling to support families.

He talked about the changes to working conditions proposed by Royal Mail and the impact that would have on the lives of its employees.

“We’re employees, but what they’re trying to do is take over our lives,” he said. “It’s as if they own you.”

In terms of once being called a key worker, he said: “It’s a kick in the teeth. You’re being told you’re so important, then they give you a 2% increase.”

“It feels like you’re not valued.”

More strikes to come if Royal Mail doesn’t come on board

Mr McIlwraith words were echoed by fellow CWU member George Ross, who was leading the strike at Aberdeen’s delivery office in Kittybrewster.

The union’s branch secretary for Grampian and Shetland dismissed the 2% pay rise, saying it is as a “derogatory amount” to offer amid the cost of living crisis.

He said: “There is money for shareholders, there is money for the board, there is money for the managers – and there is no money for the staff. There is no recognition for us.

“I’ve been in Royal Mail for 33 years – good times and bad times, and they have always been a decent employer and worked alongside the unions.

“But now, they’ve decided to talk at us and not with us – and with that we’re never going to shift.

“People just can’t cope. Everything has gone up – cost of living, inflation, interest rate, cost of food and fuel – and this has only exasperated the situation.”

Mr Ross added that while they apologise for any caused disruption, postal workers will take further strike action in future unless Royal Mail doesn’t join the discussion.

“We need an acceptable offer,” he said. “A number that actually reflects that we need to have a decent livable lifestyle.

“This will be a long and hard process unless they want to come to the table and discuss and negotiate the matter.”