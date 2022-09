[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to help trace a woman reported missing in Aberdeen.

Ewa Marzec was last seen in the Cummings Park area at around 3pm on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old is described as being 5ft 5ins tall with red hair which is cut into a bob.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black top and was carrying a handbag when last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2462 of August 31.