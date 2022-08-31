EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Turriff to reach final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Turriff to reach final

By Callum Law
August 31, 2022, 9:58 pm
Paul Campbell of Fraserburgh, right, tries to tackle Turriff United's Keir Smith, left
Fraserburgh came from behind to beat Turriff United 2-1 at the Haughs and reach the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Aaron Reid gave Turra an early lead but Paul Campbell’s penalty and Paul Young’s strike secured the Broch’s place in the final against either Formartine United or Huntly.

However, there was also disappointment for the Buchan side with defender Ryan Cowie sustaining a serious knee injury.

Hosts strike first

The visitors, who have won the Aberdeenshire Cup five times in the last 10 seasons, started energetically and almost opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Scott Barbour’s low cross from the left found Sean Butcher at the front post and his shot came back off the left post.

But Turriff stunned Fraserburgh on 12 minutes by scoring with their first attack.

Jack McKenzie jinked beyond a couple of challenges and slipped the ball into Reid on the right side of the box.

Although Bryan Hay slid in to block the shot, it looped over goalkeeper Joe Barbour and into the net despite the best efforts of Ross Aitken to clear.

After falling behind the Broch were back on the front foot and Hay headed a Scott Barbour corner narrowly over.

Turriff were defending resolutely but after half an hour the game was marred by a serious injury to Ryan Cowie.

Fraserburgh’s Callan Gray, left, competes with Callan Gray of Turriff for a header

The Fraserburgh defender appeared to collide with an advertising board at the side of the pitch and injure his knee.

As soon as the incident happened supporters and players were calling for the physios and after a six minute delay Cowie – who has only just come back from a torn meniscus – was stretchered off with an ambulance called for.

Once the game resumed Fraserburgh equalised in the 42nd minute.

Referee Scott Donohoe penalised Ethan Smith for handball at a free-kick as Hay tried to head for goal.

Campbell fired the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

In first half stoppage time a Scott Barbour corner broke for Jamie Beagrie at the back post but the United defence scrambled his header off the line.

Then West slipped a ball in to Barbour but Turra goalkeeper Tim Findlay made an excellent block.

Who can get ahead?

Fraserburgh started the second period at a very high intensity and Turriff were penned in as they tried to hold firm.

In the 58th minute West headed just wide from Barbour’s inswinging corner. Campbell was next to have a go, but he lifted a shot well over from inside the area.

Midway through the second period Broch sub Connor Wood hit the top of the crossbar with a cross-cum shot from the left flank.

On 70 minutes Fraserburgh did get themselves ahead and it was a well-worked move which eventually opened United up.

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie is stretchered off after his injury against Turriff United

Wood cut in from the from the left flank and played the ball out to Aitken on the right, his pinpoint pass picked out Young inside the area.

The midfielder’s low shot went beyond Findlay and was ruled to be over the line despite Owen Kinsella’s attempt to clear.

A couple of minutes later Hay should have made it 3-1 but he sent a free header over from another Barbour corner.

Turriff kept pushing until the end for a leveller which would have forced penalties but they couldn’t find it.

