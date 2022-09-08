How the Queen was Ballater’s ‘next door neighbour’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of the Ballater butcher which supplies Balmoral has paid tribute to Her Majesty for all of her years as a ‘next door neighbour’ of the Deeside community.

HM Sheridan has provided meat to the Royal Family when they’re staying at Balmoral Castle ever since it was first granted a royal warrant in 1981.

John Sinclair, owner of the butcher, has over the years had many dealings with the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

This evening, Mr Sinclair paid tribute to Her Majesty for all she and her family have done for the Deeside community of Ballater during her reign.

A royal visit after the devastation of Storm Frank

When Storm Frank hit Scotland in 2015, it caused millions of pounds worth of destruction all across the country.

But one of the worst-hit communities impacted by the natural disaster was the Aberdeenshire village of Ballater.

Rising floodwaters from the River Dee carried away caravans, caused chaos at the golf course, and left many homes flooded.

Many businesses were also left severely water damaged, and it took a great deal of years and effort before the community was fully dried out and every business reopened.

In total, it was estimated that around 600 homes and 100 businesses were flooded in Aberdeenshire in the days after Storm Frank — with 307 homes and 60 businesses in Ballater alone.

In September 2016, during her annual stay at Balmoral, The Queen travelled to Ballater to meet and hear from locals about the recovery effort.

Her Majesty toured Bridge Street so visit shops which had just managed to reopen, including HM Sheridan butchers.

Mr Sinclair explained he had the “privilege of escorting her around the village after the floods”.

He said: “We visited the golf club, where I was president at the time, and had a look around the course, she was very pleasant.”

On the day, she also met community members and thanked them for their role in the response to Storm Frank, including the police, fire service, the Rotary Club, Braemar Mountain Rescue, and Aberdeenshire Council.

Her Majesty also took time to speak with those whose homes were flooded.

‘She’s always had a special connection with Ballater’

Mr Sinclair, who is also chairman of the Ballater Highland Games, said he last saw Her Majesty a few weeks ago at Balmoral.

The Ballater and District Pipe Band presented the Queen with a gift to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

Very proud of Ballater and District Pipe Band for their Beat Retreat as the Games presented Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth with the Balmoral Stones to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee. Posted by Ballater Highland Games on Tuesday, 16 August 2022

“She’s always had a special connection with Ballater, she’s our next door neighbour, really,” said Mr Sinclair.

Queen was able to ‘enjoy freedom’ in Deeside

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has also paid tribute to Her Majesty this evening.

He said: “The incredibly sad news that Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth has died is reverberating around the world.

“She was simple one of the most remarkable people to ever have lived, and gave her life to the service of this country.

“Here in Royal Deeside was where she was able to enjoy freedom and relax, she was among friends.

“She will be missed the world over and my thoughts are with her family tonight.

“I don’t think anyone can quite believe she has gone.