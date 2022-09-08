How the Queen was Ballater’s ‘next door neighbour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How the Queen was Ballater’s ‘next door neighbour’

By Kieran Beattie
September 8, 2022, 6:49 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 7:50 pm
Her Majesty The Queen visiting Ballater in September 2016, to meet with people and businesses whose properties were impacted by Storm Frank flooding.
Her Majesty The Queen visiting Ballater in September 2016, to meet with people and businesses whose properties were impacted by Storm Frank flooding.

The owner of the Ballater butcher which supplies Balmoral has paid tribute to Her Majesty for all of her years as a ‘next door neighbour’ of the Deeside community.

HM Sheridan has provided meat to the Royal Family when they’re staying at Balmoral Castle ever since it was first granted a royal warrant in 1981.

John Sinclair, owner of the butcher, has over the years had many dealings with the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

Her Majesty at HM Sheridan butchers in September 2016. The queen is with Barry Florence, left, and John Sinclair, right.

This evening, Mr Sinclair paid tribute to Her Majesty for all she and her family have done for the Deeside community of Ballater during her reign.

A royal visit after the devastation of Storm Frank

Part of the A93 near Crathie was washed away by flood waters during Storm Frank while Abergeldie Castle teetered on the brink of collapse.

When Storm Frank hit Scotland in 2015, it caused millions of pounds worth of destruction all across the country.

But one of the worst-hit communities impacted by the natural disaster was the Aberdeenshire village of Ballater.

Rising floodwaters from the River Dee carried away caravans, caused chaos at the golf course, and left many homes flooded.

Storm Frank

Many businesses were also left severely water damaged, and it took a great deal of years and effort before the community was fully dried out and every business reopened.

In total, it was estimated that around 600 homes and 100 businesses were flooded in Aberdeenshire in the days after Storm Frank — with 307 homes and 60 businesses in Ballater alone.

In September 2016, during her annual stay at Balmoral, The Queen travelled to Ballater to meet and hear from locals about the recovery effort.

The Queen leaving HM Sheridan butchers in Ballater during her visit.

Her Majesty toured Bridge Street so visit shops which had just managed to reopen, including HM Sheridan butchers.

Mr Sinclair explained he had the “privilege of escorting her around the village after the floods”.

He said: “We visited the golf club, where I was president at the time, and had a look around the course, she was very pleasant.”

John Sinclair showing Her Majesty around the golf club.

On the day, she also met community members and thanked them for their role in the response to Storm Frank, including the police, fire service, the Rotary Club, Braemar Mountain Rescue, and Aberdeenshire Council.

Her Majesty also took time to speak with those whose homes were flooded.

‘She’s always had a special connection with Ballater’

Mr Sinclair, who is also chairman of the Ballater Highland Games, said he last saw Her Majesty a few weeks ago at Balmoral.

The Ballater and District Pipe Band presented the Queen with a gift to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

Very proud of Ballater and District Pipe Band for their Beat Retreat as the Games presented Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth with the Balmoral Stones to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

Posted by Ballater Highland Games on Tuesday, 16 August 2022

 

“She’s always had a special connection with Ballater, she’s our next door neighbour, really,” said Mr Sinclair.

Queen was able to ‘enjoy freedom’ in Deeside

The Queen at the Braemar gathering in 2016.

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has also paid tribute to Her Majesty this evening.

He said: “The incredibly sad news that Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth has died is reverberating around the world.

“She was simple  one of the most remarkable people to ever have lived, and gave her life to the service of this country.

“Here in Royal Deeside was where she was able to enjoy freedom and relax, she was among friends.

“She will be missed the world over and my thoughts are with her family tonight.

“I don’t think anyone can quite believe she has gone.

 

