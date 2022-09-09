Doors Open Day will go ahead in Aberdeen and Highlands this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to throw open the doors of some of Aberdeen’s best-loved buildings will go ahead this weekend, in spite of the death of the Queen on Thursday.

Venues taking part in Doors Open Day appear split on the decision to press on with the annual event, however.

A number of participants have now withdrawn from the line-up in the Granite City.

But organisers, following guidance from the Scottish Civic Trust, have vowed to push ahead with the event.

Meanwhile, Doors Open Day events will go ahead in the Highlands this weekend and it is anticipated that events in Moray will still take place next weekend.

There is no news yet on events cancelled in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen venues pull out after the Queen’s death

Aberdeen Doors Open Day group said on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family at this time.

“Under the ruling of the Scottish Civic Trust this weekend’s festival will still be going ahead as planned however some venues have withdrawn.”

They recommended visitors now double-check directly with venues, before setting off.

Trustees said they were only proceeding “after careful consideration” as the national doors open festival began last week.

Wanting to honour the hard work put in by venue organisers, they promised to support them to run or cancel events “in whatever way feels most appropriate”.

Which Doors Open Day events have been cancelled in Aberdeen?

So far, it has been confirmed the doors will remain closed at Aberdeen Townhouse, Trinity Hall, and the central fire station.

The International School Aberdeen, Albyn School, St Margaret’s School, Robert Gordon’s College, and the Freemasons building will all stay shut too.

Bon Accord Heritage, restoring the art deco Bon Accord Baths in Justice Mill Lane, also apologised for cancelling.

A spokeswoman added: “After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw from tomorrow’s open day following yesterday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed their withdrawal, to “allow for a time of national mourning”.

Cancelled Doors Open Day events split the crowd

But, the decision by some of the main Granite City attractions to stay closed split the public.

Catherine Campbell commented: “How better to celebrate her life of service to the country than by opening doors and coming together?

“There should be more events for the community following her death, not fewer.

“She was 96, it’s not tragic. Celebrate her life and legacy.”

Meanwhile, others, like Kim Stewart, called for the whole programme to be cancelled “in respect of our noble Queen”.

Organisers recommend checking with venues before travelling.

You can find a full line-up of places due to open their doors in the north and north-east here.