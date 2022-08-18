IN FULL: All the places taking part in Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, Highlands, Islands and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iconic sites and landmarks across the north and north-east are to take part in Doors Open Days in September.

On select weekends throughout the month, hundreds of sites across Scotland will be free for the public to enjoy.

The festival aims to ensure the country’s heritage and history are accessible to all, with a programme of talks, walks and tours available both in person and virtually.

Doors Open Days national coordinator, Susan O’Connor, said: ‘Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.

“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.”

People living in the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Grampian will have access to a whole host of new venues, green spaces, hidden gems and old favourites.

Find out where you can enjoy Doors Open Days in your area:

Aberdeen (September 10 and 11)

Aberdeen Crematorium

Aberdeen Townhouse Archives

Aberdeen University: Institute of Medical Sciences

Albyn School

Anatomy Rooms

Aberdeen Arts Centre

Bedford Road Footbridge

Bon Accord Baths

Bonnymuir Green Community Trust

Camphill School

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Confucius Institute

Crown Terrace Baptist Chruch

Cruickshank Botanic Garden

Donside Hydro

Ferryhill Parish Church

Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust

Freemason’s Hall

Gilcomston Chruch

Gordon Highlanders Museum

Peacock and the Worm

Quaker Meeting House

Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health

Salvation Army Citadel

Sheriff Court House

St James the Less Scottish Episcopal Church

St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church

St Machar’s Cathedral

St Margaret’s School for Girls

St Mary’s Chapel, Mither’s Kirk

St Mary’s Pro-cathedral Scottish Episcopal Church

The International School of Aberdeen

Trinity Hall

Wasps Artist Studio

Aberdeenshire (September 17 and 18)

Alford Heritage Museum

Alford Valley Community Railway

Archaeology Service: Aberdeenshire Council

Ballater Masonic Lodge

Banff Parish Church of Scotland

Baennachar Camphill Community

Chapel of Saint Lesmo

Christ Church, Huntly

Downie’s Cottage, Tomintoul

Duff House Mausoleum, Wrack Woods

Durn House, Portsoy

Elyza Fraser Mausoleum

Forgone Hall

Fyvie Church

Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House

Glen Tanar Ballroom

Haddo House

Hallgreen Castle

Johnshaven Heritage Museum

Kinneff Old Kirk

Leith Hall, Kennethmont

Macduff Marine Aquarium

Macduff Parish Church

Museum of Banff

Peathill Kirk and Pitslingo Castle

Portsoy Church Centre

Portson Salmon Bothy

Quarry Studios and Tarmachan Cafe

St Cyrus National Nature Reserve

St James The Great Episcopal Church, Stonehaven

St Margaret’s Church, Braemar

St Ternan’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Muchalls

Stonehaven Sea Cadets

The Duke of Rothesay Pavilion

The Haven Community Larder, Stonehaven

The Old Manse, Stuartfield

The Sand Bothy

The Seed Box, Glen Tanar Walled Garden

The Smiddy: Vanilla Ink

Tod Head Lighthouse

Tolbooth Museum, Stonehaven

Highlands

Badenoch and Strathspey (September 24 and 25)

Am Fasgadh, Highland Folk Museum

Castle Roy, Nethy Bridge

Black Isle, Ross, Cromarty and Elean a’ Cheo (September 10 and 11)

Ballone Castle

Cromarty Courthouse Museum

Kirkmichael

Caithness and Sutherland (September 17 and 18)

Castletown Mill

Dunbeath Icehouse and Bothy

Halkirk Heritage and Vintage Motor Society

John O’Groat Lodge of Freemasons

Lodge St Fergus Masonic Building

North Coast Visitor Centre

Nucleus: The Nuclear & Caithness Archive

Old St Peter’s Kirk Preservation Society

Old Thrumster Station

Ousdale Broch, The Broch Project

St Peter & The Holy Rood Episcopal Church

Strathnaver Museum & Annex

The John O’Groats Mill

Wick Heritage Museum

Wolfburn Distillery

Inverness and surrounding area (September 3 and 4)

Emergency Operations Bunker

Highland Archive Inverness

Highland Buddhist Centre

Inverness Methodist Church

Skye and Lochaber (September 10,11 and 24)

Glencoe Folk Museum

Lochaber Archive Centre

Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre

Moray (September 24)

Buckie & District Fishing Heritage Centre

Covesea Lighthouse

Elgin Fire Station

Elgin Ghost Tours

Elgin Museum at Austin’s Tearoom

Elgin Sheriff Court

Fochabers Folk Museum and Heritage Centre

Forres and District Men’s Shed

Forres Tolbooth

Innes House

Knockando Wool Mill

Nelson’s Tower

Scalan Seminary and Mills

Scottish Dolphin Centre

The Cabrach Trust

Tugnet Ice House

Orkney (September 17 and 18)

Deerness Distillery

Hoy Heritage Centre

Martin Laird

Orkney Archive

Radio Orkney

Soulisquoy Printmakers

The Orkney News

The Pier Arts Centre

Shetland (September 24 and 25)

Gaada

Lerwick New Cemetery

To find out more about specific times and dates for each Doors Open Day participant, go to their website.