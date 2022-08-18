IN FULL: All the places taking part in Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, Highlands, Islands and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: All the places taking part in Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, Highlands, Islands and Moray

By Lauren Robertson
August 18, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 5:38 pm
Macduff Aquarium is one of the venues taking part in Doors Open Days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Macduff Aquarium is one of the venues taking part in Doors Open Days. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Iconic sites and landmarks across the north and north-east are to take part in Doors Open Days in September.

On select weekends throughout the month, hundreds of sites across Scotland will be free for the public to enjoy.

The festival aims to ensure the country’s heritage and history are accessible to all, with a programme of talks, walks and tours available both in person and virtually.

Doors Open Days national coordinator, Susan O’Connor, said: ‘Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.

“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.”

People living in the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Grampian will have access to a whole host of new venues, green spaces, hidden gems and old favourites.

Find out where you can enjoy Doors Open Days in your area:

Aberdeen (September 10 and 11)

  • Aberdeen Crematorium
  • Aberdeen Townhouse Archives
  • Aberdeen University: Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Albyn School
  • Anatomy Rooms
  • Aberdeen Arts Centre
  • Bedford Road Footbridge
  • Bon Accord Baths
Bon Accord Baths. Picture by Paul Glendell.
  • Bonnymuir Green Community Trust
  • Camphill School
  • Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • Confucius Institute
  • Crown Terrace Baptist Chruch
  • Cruickshank Botanic Garden
  • Donside Hydro
  • Ferryhill Parish Church
  • Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust
  • Freemason’s Hall
  • Gilcomston Chruch
  • Gordon Highlanders Museum
  • Peacock and the Worm
  • Quaker Meeting House
  • Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health
  • Salvation Army Citadel
  • Sheriff Court House
  • St James the Less Scottish Episcopal Church
  • St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
  • St Machar’s Cathedral
St Machar’s Cathedral. Picture by Kami Thomson.
  • St Margaret’s School for Girls
  • St Mary’s Chapel, Mither’s Kirk
  • St Mary’s Pro-cathedral Scottish Episcopal Church
  • The International School of Aberdeen
  • Trinity Hall
  • Wasps Artist Studio

Aberdeenshire (September 17 and 18)

  • Alford Heritage Museum
  • Alford Valley Community Railway
  • Archaeology Service: Aberdeenshire Council
  • Ballater Masonic Lodge
  • Banff Parish Church of Scotland
  • Baennachar Camphill Community
  • Chapel of Saint Lesmo
  • Christ Church, Huntly
Alford Valley Community Railway.
  • Downie’s Cottage, Tomintoul
  • Duff House Mausoleum, Wrack Woods
  • Durn House, Portsoy
  • Elyza Fraser Mausoleum
  • Forgone Hall
  • Fyvie Church
  • Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House
  • Glen Tanar Ballroom
  • Haddo House
  • Hallgreen Castle
  • Johnshaven Heritage Museum
  • Kinneff  Old Kirk
  • Leith Hall, Kennethmont
  • Macduff Marine Aquarium
  • Macduff Parish Church
  • Museum of Banff
Haddo House. Picture by Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
  • Peathill Kirk and Pitslingo Castle
  • Portsoy Church Centre
  • Portson Salmon Bothy
  • Quarry Studios and Tarmachan Cafe
  • St Cyrus National Nature Reserve
  • St James The Great Episcopal Church, Stonehaven
  • St Margaret’s Church, Braemar
  • St Ternan’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Muchalls
  • Stonehaven Sea Cadets
  • The Duke of Rothesay Pavilion
  • The Haven Community Larder, Stonehaven
  • The Old Manse, Stuartfield
  • The Sand Bothy
  • The Seed Box, Glen Tanar Walled Garden
  • The Smiddy: Vanilla Ink
  • Tod Head Lighthouse
  • Tolbooth Museum, Stonehaven
Director Julia Morton with Haven Helpers, Rachel Frame, Hazel Meehan and Kate Latham.
The Haven Community Larder in Stonehaven.

Highlands

Badenoch and Strathspey (September 24 and 25)

  • Am Fasgadh, Highland Folk Museum
  • Castle Roy, Nethy Bridge

Black Isle, Ross, Cromarty and Elean a’ Cheo (September 10 and 11)

  • Ballone Castle
  • Cromarty Courthouse Museum
  • Kirkmichael

Caithness and Sutherland (September 17 and 18)

  • Castletown Mill
  • Dunbeath Icehouse and Bothy
  • Halkirk Heritage and Vintage Motor Society
  • John O’Groat Lodge of Freemasons
  • Lodge St Fergus Masonic Building
Ousdale Broch in Caithness. Photo by Angus Mackay Photography
  • North Coast Visitor Centre
  • Nucleus: The Nuclear & Caithness Archive
  • Old St Peter’s Kirk Preservation Society
  • Old Thrumster Station
  • Ousdale Broch, The Broch Project
  • St Peter & The Holy Rood Episcopal Church
  • Strathnaver Museum & Annex
  • The John O’Groats Mill
  • Wick Heritage Museum
  • Wolfburn Distillery

Inverness and surrounding area (September 3 and 4)

  • Emergency Operations Bunker
  • Highland Archive Inverness
  • Highland Buddhist Centre
  • Inverness Methodist Church
Wolfburn Distillery.

Skye and Lochaber (September 10,11 and 24)

  • Glencoe Folk Museum
  • Lochaber Archive Centre
  • Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre

Moray (September 24)

  • Buckie & District Fishing Heritage Centre
  • Covesea Lighthouse
  • Elgin Fire Station
  • Elgin Ghost Tours
  • Elgin Museum at Austin’s Tearoom
  • Elgin Sheriff Court
  • Fochabers Folk Museum and Heritage Centre
  • Forres and District Men’s Shed
  • Forres Tolbooth
Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture by Gordon Lennox.
  • Innes House
  • Knockando Wool Mill
  • Nelson’s Tower
  • Scalan Seminary and Mills
  • Scottish Dolphin Centre
  • The Cabrach Trust
  • Tugnet Ice House

Orkney (September 17 and 18)

  • Deerness Distillery
  • Hoy Heritage Centre
  • Martin Laird
  • Orkney Archive
  • Radio Orkney
  • Soulisquoy Printmakers
The Pier Arts Centre.
  • The Orkney News
  • The Pier Arts Centre

Shetland (September 24 and 25)

  • Gaada
  • Lerwick New Cemetery

To find out more about specific times and dates for each Doors Open Day participant, go to their website.

