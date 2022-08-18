IN FULL: All the places taking part in Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, Highlands, Islands and Moray

Iconic sites and landmarks across the north and north-east are to take part in Doors Open Days in September.
On select weekends throughout the month, hundreds of sites across Scotland will be free for the public to enjoy.
The festival aims to ensure the country’s heritage and history are accessible to all, with a programme of talks, walks and tours available both in person and virtually.
Doors Open Days national coordinator, Susan O’Connor, said: ‘Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.
“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.”
People living in the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Grampian will have access to a whole host of new venues, green spaces, hidden gems and old favourites.
Find out where you can enjoy Doors Open Days in your area:
Aberdeen (September 10 and 11)
- Aberdeen Crematorium
- Aberdeen Townhouse Archives
- Aberdeen University: Institute of Medical Sciences
- Albyn School
- Anatomy Rooms
- Aberdeen Arts Centre
- Bedford Road Footbridge
- Bon Accord Baths
- Bonnymuir Green Community Trust
- Camphill School
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- Confucius Institute
- Crown Terrace Baptist Chruch
- Cruickshank Botanic Garden
- Donside Hydro
- Ferryhill Parish Church
- Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust
- Freemason’s Hall
- Gilcomston Chruch
- Gordon Highlanders Museum
- Peacock and the Worm
- Quaker Meeting House
- Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health
- Salvation Army Citadel
- Sheriff Court House
- St James the Less Scottish Episcopal Church
- St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
- St Machar’s Cathedral
- St Margaret’s School for Girls
- St Mary’s Chapel, Mither’s Kirk
- St Mary’s Pro-cathedral Scottish Episcopal Church
- The International School of Aberdeen
- Trinity Hall
- Wasps Artist Studio
Aberdeenshire (September 17 and 18)
- Alford Heritage Museum
- Alford Valley Community Railway
- Archaeology Service: Aberdeenshire Council
- Ballater Masonic Lodge
- Banff Parish Church of Scotland
- Baennachar Camphill Community
- Chapel of Saint Lesmo
- Christ Church, Huntly
- Downie’s Cottage, Tomintoul
- Duff House Mausoleum, Wrack Woods
- Durn House, Portsoy
- Elyza Fraser Mausoleum
- Forgone Hall
- Fyvie Church
- Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House
- Glen Tanar Ballroom
- Haddo House
- Hallgreen Castle
- Johnshaven Heritage Museum
- Kinneff Old Kirk
- Leith Hall, Kennethmont
- Macduff Marine Aquarium
- Macduff Parish Church
- Museum of Banff
- Peathill Kirk and Pitslingo Castle
- Portsoy Church Centre
- Portson Salmon Bothy
- Quarry Studios and Tarmachan Cafe
- St Cyrus National Nature Reserve
- St James The Great Episcopal Church, Stonehaven
- St Margaret’s Church, Braemar
- St Ternan’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Muchalls
- Stonehaven Sea Cadets
- The Duke of Rothesay Pavilion
- The Haven Community Larder, Stonehaven
- The Old Manse, Stuartfield
- The Sand Bothy
- The Seed Box, Glen Tanar Walled Garden
- The Smiddy: Vanilla Ink
- Tod Head Lighthouse
- Tolbooth Museum, Stonehaven
Highlands
Badenoch and Strathspey (September 24 and 25)
- Am Fasgadh, Highland Folk Museum
- Castle Roy, Nethy Bridge
Black Isle, Ross, Cromarty and Elean a’ Cheo (September 10 and 11)
- Ballone Castle
- Cromarty Courthouse Museum
- Kirkmichael
Caithness and Sutherland (September 17 and 18)
- Castletown Mill
- Dunbeath Icehouse and Bothy
- Halkirk Heritage and Vintage Motor Society
- John O’Groat Lodge of Freemasons
- Lodge St Fergus Masonic Building
- North Coast Visitor Centre
- Nucleus: The Nuclear & Caithness Archive
- Old St Peter’s Kirk Preservation Society
- Old Thrumster Station
- Ousdale Broch, The Broch Project
- St Peter & The Holy Rood Episcopal Church
- Strathnaver Museum & Annex
- The John O’Groats Mill
- Wick Heritage Museum
- Wolfburn Distillery
Inverness and surrounding area (September 3 and 4)
- Emergency Operations Bunker
- Highland Archive Inverness
- Highland Buddhist Centre
- Inverness Methodist Church
Skye and Lochaber (September 10,11 and 24)
- Glencoe Folk Museum
- Lochaber Archive Centre
- Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre
Moray (September 24)
- Buckie & District Fishing Heritage Centre
- Covesea Lighthouse
- Elgin Fire Station
- Elgin Ghost Tours
- Elgin Museum at Austin’s Tearoom
- Elgin Sheriff Court
- Fochabers Folk Museum and Heritage Centre
- Forres and District Men’s Shed
- Forres Tolbooth
- Innes House
- Knockando Wool Mill
- Nelson’s Tower
- Scalan Seminary and Mills
- Scottish Dolphin Centre
- The Cabrach Trust
- Tugnet Ice House
Orkney (September 17 and 18)
- Deerness Distillery
- Hoy Heritage Centre
- Martin Laird
- Orkney Archive
- Radio Orkney
- Soulisquoy Printmakers
- The Orkney News
- The Pier Arts Centre
Shetland (September 24 and 25)
- Gaada
- Lerwick New Cemetery
To find out more about specific times and dates for each Doors Open Day participant, go to their website.