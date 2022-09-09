‘You just felt you were the only person in the world’: Aberdeenshire woman reflects on meeting the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘You just felt you were the only person in the world’: Aberdeenshire woman reflects on meeting the Queen

By Chris Cromar
September 9, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 7:36 pm
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor

An Aberdeenshire woman has recalled the “special” moment she met the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Griselda McGregor, a retired journalist from Inverurie, met the Queen at the London palace back in 2005 in recognition of her voluntary work for the environment.

During her short meeting with Her Majesty, The Queen asked her where she was from and when she told her Aberdeenshire, there was a “glint in her eyes”.

‘Very fond memories of Aberdeenshire’

Ms McGregor said: “She seemed to be reacting as if she had very fond memories of Aberdeenshire with Balmoral, she sort of said ‘oh’.”

The Queen had fond memories of Balmoral. Picture by Owen Humphreys / PA Wire.

The Queen was accompanied at the reception by some other members of the Royal Family and Ms McGregor says that she worked the room speaking to people individually.

“For the brief moment you had, you just felt you were the only person in the world,” she said of her chat with Her Majesty.

‘I told everybody I was going’

The trip to Buckingham Palace was one of great excitement for her, saying “I told everybody I was going before I went there”.

Before her meeting in London, Ms McGregor consulted, the then Gordon MSP Nora Ratcliffe, saying: “I said, ‘should I wear a hat or not?’ So I was getting all the advice I could before I went.”

Mrs McGregor met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2005.

When she arrived back in Aberdeenshire, she decided to write a poem as a “tribute” to her visit to the UK capital to meet Her Majesty, which she calls a “very special occasion”.

There was a typical North-east feel to her poem, titled “Royal Command”, which was written in Doric at one of local author’s Sheena Blackhall’s sessions on the language.

Royal Command

Buckingham Palace! Me!
Noo, fit to wear?
To hat, or not to hat?
Foo will I get there?
Train or plane?
Far will I lay ma heid?
A’ done by the magic of computer

Michty! Queen! She’s here
Richt in front o’ me
Fit should I dae?
Curtsey or jist smile?

“Have you come far” she kindly asks
“Aberdeenshire,” I reply
Bobbing at the knee
Thinking she’d maybe nae heard o’ Inverurie

“Oh how marvellous” says she
And I’m sure I see
A glimmer of fond memories
Licht her e’e

‘She never put a foot wrong’

Looking back at the Queen’s life, Ms McGregor says: “I just think how wonderful she was her whole life. From the very beginning, she never put a foot wrong.”

Although Ms McGregor’s meeting with the Queen was 17 years ago, she said: “It’s still so very fresh in my mind, I couldn’t believe it was so long ago.”

“Not one moment of that brief meeting has ever been forgotten. I still think my mention of Aberdeenshire sparked happy memories for her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Preparations are already underway on the route from Balmoral Castle to Aberdeen, ahead of the Queen's coffin being transported to Edinburgh. Picture by DCT Media.
Exclusive: The route the Queen's cortege will take when it leaves Balmoral and heads…
0
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen
0
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
Solitude among crowds: Balmoral's rural charm adds to atmosphere on poignant day after Queen's…
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
Queen's death triggers enormous police operation across Scotland
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
Charles is King: How will UK money, stamps and passports change?
0
Gilan and Hollie Kelly are behind plans for a new Windmill Brae cocktail bar
Couple's £400k dream to turn closed Aberdeen pub into Heston Blumenthal-style 'molecular cocktail' bar
0
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
Driver disqualified after being found in Tesco car park while FIVE times the limit
'She was the life and soul of things': Church of Scotland moderator remembers final…

More from Press and Journal

Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0
Griselda McGregor at Buckingham Palace. Picture supplied by Griselda McGregor
King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen
0