‘She loved this community, we loved her’: Ballater says final farewell to Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘She loved this community, we loved her’: Ballater says final farewell to Queen

By Craig Munro
September 11, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:19 pm
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire has spoken of the Royal Family’s “strong and enduring connection” to Deeside as thousands of people packed Ballater to pay their respects to the late Queen’s passing cortege.

Visitors from as far as New Zealand were among those lining Bridge Street in the village, which has fewer than 1,500 residents, to watch the hearse go by.

It was the first settlement to be visited as part of the monarch’s final journey between Balmoral Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson said it carried special meaning for the Queen.

He said: “Ballater and Deeside meant so much to the Queen, and the Queen meant so much to the people of Ballater and Deeside.

“There is such a turnout because of the affection – people are very sad, but they’re also very grateful, because this was a connection that is deep and enduring, and my goodness did the Queen reciprocate that connection.

“She was so engaged in this community, she so loved this community, and we loved her.”

‘Like your mum has died’

After her death was announced on Thursday, a large pile of flowers grew around a granite monument outside the village’s Glenmuick Church marking the diamond jubilee.

Among the messages left by visitors from Canada and the US were others from locals, including one reminiscing about a moment in the 1960s when the writer waved to the Queen while visiting their relative’s nearby farm.

Mourners lined the streets in Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Reverend David Barr, the minister at Glenmuick Church, said the villagers’ grief was “like your mum’s passed away”.

He added: “In this village, everybody knows each other.

“It’s a very tight-knitted part of our community. She was part of our community, so it has been hard today.”

Jim Savege, the chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council, read the proclamation confirming King Charles III as the new king on the steps of the kirk.

Lord lieutenants of Aberdeenshire, Banffshire and Kincardineshire salute as the Queen’s hearse passes through Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He was flanked by Mr Manson and the other two lord lieutenants in the local authority area: Andrew Simpson of Banffshire and Alastair Macphie of Kincardineshire.

Enduring bonds with royals expected to continue

Aberdeenshire provost Judy Whyte said the region would look to keep its close relationship with the royals going long into the future.

She said: “We hope that the family will continue to find time in their busy schedules to come and enjoy the beauty of Aberdeenshire and the tranquillity that there is here.

Flowers piled high at a plaque dedicated to the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I think it’ll be a special place for them to come, even more so now, as it will be a place for them to reflect and treasure the memories of Her Majesty.”

Mr Manson echoed her belief, saying: “It is a bond that I believe won’t break at all, and King Charles III and the Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family will always find Balmoral, Deeside and Aberdeenshire a home for them.

“They will always be welcomed here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
Rosie the Corgi watches The Queen's procession on Great Southern Road after it crossed the King George VI Bridge.
GALLERY: Adorable furry friends turn out to say final farewell to Her Majesty
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0
The man was surrounded by officers at Duthie Park.
Police charge man allegedly holding eggs near Duthie Park in Aberdeen on Queen cortege…
1
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders
Sheriff Philip Mann (right) with Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron at the proclamation of King Charles III. The ceremony in the Castlegate took place within an hour of the Queen's cortege passing through the city. Picture by Jasperimage.
'God Save The King': The Aberdeen proclamation of King Charles III
0

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0