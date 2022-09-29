Plans to bring historic Book of Deer back to north-east for good refused by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans to bring historic Book of Deer back to north-east for good refused by councillors

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 29, 2022, 5:08 pm
Councillor Glen Reid moved a motion to keep the 10th Century Book of Deer in the north-east, where it may have originated. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Councillor Glen Reid moved a motion to keep the 10th Century Book of Deer in the north-east, where it may have originated. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire councillors have voted against plans to return the ancient Book of Deer back to its “rightful home” for good.

Earlier today councillor Glen Reid moved a motion at full council that would have seen steps taken to keep the historic manuscript in the north-east.

He acknowledged the “cultural significance” of the book and deemed it as “one of this country’s greatest treasures”.

His motion asked for council chiefs to write to the Cambridge University Library – where the book has been kept since 1715.

Mr Reid argued that the “expertise to research and preserve” the ancient text is here in Aberdeenshire.

What is the Book of Deer?

The 10th Century manuscript is believed to feature the oldest pieces of Gaelic writing to have survived from early Medieval Scotland.

It contains text and illustrations referring to the Monastery of Deer where the book is believed to have originated from.

The Book of Deer. Supplied by Book of Deer Project

Councillor Reid also acknowledged the “dedicated” work of the Book of Deer Project.

The community-led heritage group was started up in 1997 with a mission to make the manuscript more accessible to the wider public.

The group has organised a number of archaeological digs over the years searching for the Monastery of Deer.

Mr Reid told members he had contacted the Book of Deer Project a couple of years ago about the manuscript’s possible return.

‘Remarkable breach of trust’

But councillor Marian Ewenson moved an amendment asking the council to simply thank the university for loaning the book.

She said it would be a “remarkable breach of trust” for the council to ask for the book to stay after efforts to make the loan possible and would “overshadow” the opportunity to hold the display.

Ms Ewenson added: “You don’t loan something to somebody and then suggest that you don’t hand it back.

“There may be discussions way ahead in the future but this is not the time.”

After going to a vote 41 councillors backed the amendment while 24 opted for the motion.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, getting the first glimpse of The Book of Deer at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Historic Book of Deer returned home for the summer

The Book of Deer has been on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery since July.

It has been more than 1,000 years since the book was last in the north-east.

But anyone wishing to see the historic text will have until Sunday (October 2) to check it out before it returns to Cambridge.

The Book of Deer Project managed to secure nearly £130,000 to bring the manuscript back to Scotland.

