Aberdeen Airport named airport of the year at Scottish Transport Awards

David Mackay By David Mackay
September 30, 2022, 9:15 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:07 pm
Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Airport has been named the best in the country at the Scottish Transport Awards.

The prize recognises excellence or significant improvement in overall performance or facilities available for passengers over the last 12 months.

Nominees are encouraged to submit statistics demonstrating how the airport has performed and customer satisfaction results as part of the process.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Airport’s operators, AGS Airports, also won the technology and innovation award for its work leading the Project Caelus consortium with NHS Scotland.

The initiative secured £10.1 million of funding in July from UK Research and Innovation to deliver what will be the first network of drones delivering medical supplies.

‘Challenging time for airports’

Aberdeen Airport also won praise from the Scottish Transport Awards judges for its innovation during the Covid pandemic.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said: “We put our passengers at the heart of everything we do, so it’s fantastic that the hard work of everyone at Aberdeen International Airport has been recognised at the Scottish Transport Awards.

The drone that could soon be delivering medical supplies to rural locations as part of Project Caelus. Photo: AGS Airports

“Despite a challenging period for the airport and the wider industry over the last two years, we continue to strive to deliver for our passengers and Scotland.”

Fiona Smith, AGS Airports’ group head of aerodrome safety and Caelus project director, said: “The Caelus project is set to revolutionise the way in which healthcare services are delivered in Scotland.

“A drone network can ensure critical medical supplies can be delivered more efficiently, it can reduce waiting times for test results and, more importantly, it can provide equity of care between urban and remote rural communities.

“This award is testament to the hard work by all the partners involved in this consortium and I thank them all as we continue onto the next phase of work.”

