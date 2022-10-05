University finds babies with carbon particles in lungs and brains before they take their first breath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

University finds babies with carbon particles in lungs and brains before they take their first breath

By Denny Andonova
October 5, 2022, 11:30 pm
babies research air pollution
Scientist at Aberdeen University have released a ground-breaking study about the impact of air pollution on unborn babies. Image: Shutterstock/ID 1144632296

Air pollution particles could be transferred to unborn babies’ developing lungs and brain as early as the first trimester, new research has revealed.

Scientists at Aberdeen University teamed up with Hasselt University to study how nanoparticles, called black carbon or soot particles, affect mothers and their babies.

Black carbon is a sooty black material released into the air from internal combustion engines, coal-fired power plants, and other sources that burn fos1sil fuel.

It is a major component of particulate matter (PM), which is an air pollutant.

While previous studies by the Hasselt University team found that black carbon nanoparticles get into the placenta, there was no solid evidence they enter the foetus.

‘Very worrying’ findings

The ground-breaking study, co-written by Professor Tim Nawrot and Professor Paul Fowler, is the first to prove this – with the findings said to be “very worrying”.

The research published in Lancet Planetary Health show that unborn babies are exposed to black carbon nanoparticles as much as their mothers.

These nanoparticles cross the placenta into the foetus in the womb during pregnancy and get into the baby developing organs – including its liver, lungs and brain.

According to Professor Nawrot, this has been linked to cases of still and preterm birth, and disturbed brain development, with consequences persisting throughout life.

Professor Paul Fowler of Aberdeen University. Image: University of Aberdeen.

Professor Fowler, whose team studies first and second trimester human foetuses, said: “We are all worried that if nanoparticles were getting into the foetus, then they might be directly affecting its development in the womb.

“What we have shown for the first time is that black carbon air pollution nanoparticles not only get into the first and second trimester placenta, but then also find their way into the organs of the developing foetus, including the liver and lungs.

“What is even more worrying is that these black carbon particles also get into the developing human brain. This means that it is possible for these nanoparticles to directly interact with control systems within human foetal organs and cells.”

The study authors added that uncovering the mechanisms involved in health risks has become even more urgent, now that they have confirmed developing babies are directly exposed to air pollution particles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would 'bite their faces…
L-R Sophie Jones, Alex Hayes, Derek Mitchell and Andrew Stokes. Supplied: Drac Logistics
North-east haulage firm Caledonian Logistics sold to English buyer
Mercy Brown with her scroll on Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Nescol Graduations: Events management student, 48, graduated to show 'there is no age limit…
NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Picture of Kate Costick and Susan Cochran All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: More cheer in Aberdeen as final day of college graduations wraps up
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Picture of HNC complementary therapies students. Picture by Kenny Elrick 05/10/2022
Nescol Graduations: Students told young workers needed now more than ever at Aberdeen ceremony
Haley Robertson graduated on Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Nescol Graduations: Student completed her studies while dealing with Crohn's disease
Home Bargains at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day…
Shay McGillivray with his graduation scroll. Image: Kenny Elrick.
NesCol Graduations: Business student learned skills to help him one day run family firm

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks