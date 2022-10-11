Two north-east sustainability projects to benefit from £13m funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £13 million of funding has been awarded to develop two north-east sustainability projects.

Scientists at the James Hutton Institute have received the award from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition fund.

The money will be used to establish HydroGlen and the Just Transition Hub, which are described as “pioneering action-based research science projects”.

They both focus on providing sustainable solutions to Scotland’s future food, environmental and water security concerns.

Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute, said: “Given that around 45% of people in the north-east live in rural areas, the potential of HydroGlen to accelerate the decarbonisation of rural energy and transport is large.

“The Just Transition Hub will be an open and inclusive facility which will work with a range of partners on creating new products, new jobs and encourage investment.

“These are tremendous examples of our action-based science and will create real impact for our society.”

What is HydroGlen?

HydroGlen will be a green hydrogen-powered farming community pilot based at Glensaugh Farm near Laurencekirk.

It will aim to support the energy needs of the farm and the seven homes nearby with 100% renewable-generated electricity.

Overall, it will demonstrate how rural communities can become self-reliant net-zero carbon energy producers and exporters.

The HydroGlen bid was led by Professor Alison Hester, who is the leader of the Climate-Positive Farming Initiative at Glensaugh Farm.

She said: “HydroGlen being selected for funding is a big step forward for green hydrogen innovation in Scotland and beyond.

“In our changing climate, where the frequency of storms such as Storm Arwen left some rural north-east communities without power for many days, the successful development of HydroGlen as a key research and demonstration facility will offer much-needed innovative and practical energy solutions for the region and beyond.”

Construction on HydroGlen is expected to start in 2024.

What is the Just Transition Hub?

Meanwhile, the Just Transition Hub will be a state-of-the-art new facility based at the James Hutton Institute’s Aberdeen campus.

It is expected to create more than 200 jobs and bring in £1.6m to the regional economy each year.

Collaborators will work to develop nature-based, net-zero solutions to a range of community issues, including renewable energy development, flood management and peatland restoration.

Professor Lee-Ann Sutherland, director of the International Land Use Study Centre, led the bid for the hub.

She said: “We expect the Just Transition Hub to become the ‘go to’ place for net zero research and innovation, not only in the north-east, but in the whole of Scotland.

“It will be a place where stakeholders and collaborators from across the world can work with us on providing evidenced-based scientific solutions to the critical challenges that lie ahead for our food and environmental security.”

A feasibility study will be carried out this year before planning permission is submitted. Construction is predicted to begin in 2025.