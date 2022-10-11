Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a crash in Aberdeen.

Two women, who were in the other vehicle, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The crash between the two cars occurred at 2.55pm on Monday, October 10.

It happened on Craigie Loanings at Wallfield Crescent, in the Rosemount area of the city.

Police say they are now searching for the driver of the car. The condition of the women is currently unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “The two female occupants of one car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The driver and sole occupant of the second car left the scene prior to police arrival.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and to trace the driver.”