Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win over Hazlehead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chibuiken Orakwe grabbed a hat-trick as Oldmachar Academy proved too strong for Hazlehead Academy in their CNR International League clash.

Oldmachar was the sunny venue as the home team – and Hazlehead – were bidding for a place in the A League.

The home gave early notice of their intent and their early pressure paid dividends midway through the first half – Orakwe was sent racing through and he rounded the keeper before being upended in the box.

He took the resultant penalty himself and dispatched it beyond visiting keeper Harry Brudenell.

It was all Oldmachar and Orakwe was unfortunate not to convert Jayden Miller’s cross, following a mazy run down the right, minutes later.

The second goal was only delayed, though, and when Fraser Greig made progress on the left and shot, Brudenell could only push the ball into the path of tall striker Orakwe, who was left with a tap-in.

Hazlehead were finding it hard to get out of their own half, and a third goal duly arrived on the interval when a corner was only cleared as far as Cameron McCutcheon on the edge of the box. The midfielder gathered and beat a couple of defenders before sending a left-foot drive into the corner of the net.

Oldmachar’s fourth goal arrived five minutes into the second period – a bouncing ball just inside the box was collected by Harvey and sent into the net over the keeper’s head.

It was fitting that the fifth counter should fall to dangerman Orakwe, when Hazlehead had difficulties clearing a corner from the left and the striker was first to read the situation and calmly side-footed the ball into the corner of the net.

The last 20 minutes saw both sides take the opportunity to give their substitutes a run-out, and Hazlehead looked like they might gain some reward in the final minute.

A long cross from Jake Reith fell to Josh Napier, but Oldmachar goalie Aiden Paterson did well to push the winger’s drive over the crossbar.

In the end, a comfortable win for Oldmachar, who looks set for the top league. Hazlehead, on the other hand, face a wait to see if their efforts so far have been enough to join them.