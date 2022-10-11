Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an appeal to help trace the 26-year-old reported missing from Aberdeen.

Ernestas Kolys was reported as missing on Monday.

The 26-year-old was last seen boarding a flight from Aberdeen Airport on Thursday, October 6, which landed in Belfast around 11.40am the same day.

It is believed he may have travelled towards the Republic of Ireland.

Described at 6ft 1ins, of lanky build and with short brown hair, he was last seen wearing a navy parka-style jacket with a striped jumper underneath.

He was also wearing light blue jeans, black boots and carrying a black rucksack.

Sergeant Mark Cobban, from Mastrick Police Station, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Ernestas and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We believe once he landed in Belfast that he may have travelled south towards the Republic of Ireland.

“I would also urge Ernestas himself to contact police to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with any information on Mr Kolys’s whereabouts or can help assist in tracing him, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1882 of October 10, 2022.