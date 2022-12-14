CONFIRMED: Gothenburg Greats to receive Freedom of Aberdeen in weekend of celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CONFIRMED: Gothenburg Greats to receive Freedom of Aberdeen in weekend of celebrations

By Craig Munro
December 14, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 6:11 pm
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.

The Gothenburg Greats, Aberdeen FC’s most successful and storied team, are to be awarded the freedom of the city.

The honour will be presented next May – 40 years after they felled footballing giants Real Madrid and claimed the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Alex Ferguson’s men went on to win the Super Cup seven months later, and the Dons remain the only Scottish club to have captured two European trophies.

A weekend of celebrations to mark the anniversary will surround the presentation of the top civic honour, lasting from May 12 to 14.

Next May’s celebrations could be reminiscent of the 1983 victory parade on Union Street. Image: Aberdeen Journals

And as a sign of the esteem in which Aberdeen FC is held by city residents, councillors have agreed to also give the freedom of the city to the club itself.

It will be the first time it has been awarded in more than five years, and only the fifth presentation since 2000.

End of council clash over freedom of city

Aberdeen City Council voted to honour the Gothenburg Greats and their club during a meeting earlier today.

The decision came after months of bickering over who deserved the freedom most.

For a period last year, it looked likely to be awarded to NHS Grampian out of gratitude for the hard work of staff during the Covid pandemic.

That effort was spearheaded by Liberal Democrat leader Ian Yuill, now the co-leader of the council, and supported by the SNP.

Ian Yuill led the calls for NHS Grampian to receive the freedom of Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kenny Elrick

However, that campaign had been quiet for a while by the time the Conservatives announced a plan to give the freedom of the city to Aberdeen FC on the 120th anniversary of the club’s creation.

It soon emerged the SNP – the largest party in the administration following May’s election – had independently decided it should go to the Gothenburg Greats.

Who will be honoured in weekend dedicated to Dons?

In the decades following the 1983 victory, two of the Gothenburg Greats went on to manage the Scotland national team.

A further two – goalkeeper Jim Leighton and club legend Willie Miller – later received MBEs for services to football.

All but one of the relatively young squad are still alive. Midfielder Neale Cooper died aged 54 in 2018, with a memorial event at Pittodrie drawing a large crowd.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary manager of the Gothenburg Greats, was awarded the freedom of Aberdeen in 1999.

From left: Bryan Gunn, Andy Watson, Ian Angus, John Hewitt, Stuart Kennedy, Alex McLeish, Neale Cooper, Doug Rougvie, Neil Simpson, Eric Black, Peter Weir, Gordon Strachan, Mark McGhee, John McMaster, Jim Leighton and Willie Miller at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “We initially approached the council about recognising the phenomenal achievements of the players who brought European glory to the club in the 40th anniversary of their most memorable victory in Gothenburg.

“We did not expect the whole club to receive the freedom of the city but are obviously honoured.

“We will look forward to celebrating this accolade with all those who have contributed to the club’s success over the years including our incredible supporters.

“However, the focus of the weekend of May 11 next year will very much centre on the celebration of our Gothenburg Greats.”

Club clash set aside… For now

Meanwhile, the club has been honoured for its massive contribution to city culture since it was founded in 1903.

Relations between the club and the council administration have frayed in recent weeks, amid a disagreement over funding for a potential new stadium at the beach.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mr Cormack said councillors were “missing the point” of the project and its potential benefits to the city.

But co-leader Ian Yuill declared to the P&J: “We are not in the business of funding football stadiums.”

Any underlying animosity was set aside for a few minutes at the meeting, though, as members paid tribute to the impact of the club on them and the city.

In pictures: When Mikhail Gorbachev received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1993

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The Gothenburg Greats at Ullevi Stadium after their victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented