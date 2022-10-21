March of the Mods: Aberdeen fans raise thousands after member diagnosed with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

March of the Mods: Aberdeen fans raise thousands after member diagnosed with cancer

By Denny Andonova
October 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 6:50 am
March of the Mods
Aberdeen band Target 5 and a group of scooter enthusiasts took part in March of the Mods all-day event and raised £6,500 for Teenage Cancer Trust and Prostate Scotland. Pictured, from left: Julie and Rafferty, Stephen Rafferty ( from the band Target 5) Robert Carmichael, Martin Mckinnon and Michael Dickson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Mods in Aberdeen have joined forces to raise thousands for charity after a fellow member was diagnosed with cancer.

Dozens of scooter enthusiasts hit the roads of the Granite City as part of this year’s March of the Mods, raising £6,500 for a good cause.

The event, which normally features a group ride-out and an evening concert, is held at various locations across the UK every year to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aberdeen mods have been involved in the project for more than a decade, but they were determined to stage a “bigger and better” march this year for one of their own.

Club members have now decided to donate half of the proceeds to Prostate Scotland, which supported their fellow mod Robert Carmichael through the hardest of times.

Huge support from scooter community

Mr Carmichael, 53, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer last December.

While this came as a shock to him, he said the team at Prostate Scotland helped him get his head around the diagnosis and move forward.

He said: “When something like this happens to you, you don’t know what will be at the end of it all.

“A surgeon just tells you they will remove your prostate, but what happens after that – would I still be able to dance to Northern Soul, would I still be able to ride my scooter?

Robert Carmichael, front, with Granite City Scooter Club. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“And Prostate Scotland is a great charity that helps you out with all that – you just have a chat with them and they give you information and put you in the right direction.”

Mr Carmichael underwent an operation to remove his prostate in May, but seven weeks later he was told the disease had spread to his bladder and lymph nodes.

He added: “When they told me that I still have cancer, that knocked me down for a while – but the scooter community has always been there for me.

“I travel all over the country for scooter rallies and Northern Soul nights and I find that everywhere I go, there is always somebody that wants to help you out or speak to you.

“There’s been a lot of emotion and passion over the last year, with people helping out and donating funds to Prostate Scotland, and I’m really grateful for that.”

‘People’s generosity blew me away’

More than 80 scooter riders joined the group ride-out from Duthie Park to the Beach Ballroom, where around 450 people attended a non-profit March of the Mods concert.

A number of artists – including Aberdeen band Target 5 – entertained the crowds with a wide variety of mod tribute acts, as well as Northern Soul and Ska tunes.

All of the money raised from the event was donated to charity, with half given to Teenage Cancer Trust and the rest to Prostate Scotland.

Pictured are the main organisers and fundraisers from left: Julie and Raferty, Stephen Raferty, from the Band Target 5, Robert Carmichael, Martin Mckinnon and Michael Dickson. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Stephen Rafferty from Target 5 said: “We’ve been part of this since the very beginning, but this year we decided to go bigger and better.

“We’ve been passionate about it ever since we got involved and it’s great to see it growing each year.

“And all of it is for a good cause – we play for free and every pound that people have paid for tickets goes directly to the charities.

“I’m absolutely blown away by how generous people are. These buckets couldn’t fill any faster.”

