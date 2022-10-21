Tailbacks on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were in attendance at a car cash on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at 11.50am on the A96 Inverurie road near the Haudagain Roundabout, at the junction with Auchmill Terrace.

There were no reported injuries.

Photographs are the scene show one car crashed into the back of another vehicle and sustained extensive damage to its front.

Police were not able to confirm what vehicle was crashed into.

Traffic was has been building in the area while police responded to the accident. At 12.30pm it was backed up on North Anderson Drive to Middlefield Place.

Recovery for the vehicle was arranged and police left the scene. Although police were refused to confirm when this was done.