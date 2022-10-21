Cricket: Zimbabwe eliminate Scotland from T20 World Cup with five-wicket triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Zimbabwe eliminate Scotland from T20 World Cup with five-wicket triumph

By Jamie Durent
October 21, 2022, 1:30 pm
Sikandar Raza delivered a match-winning performance for Zimbabwe against Scotland. Image: Izhar Khan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13473236y)
Sikandar Raza delivered a match-winning performance for Zimbabwe against Scotland. Image: Izhar Khan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13473236y)

Scotland have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup after a five-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in Hobart.

The Scots laboured to a meagre total of 132 for six on a sticky wicket in Hobart and while they held Zimbabwe in check for a good portion of their reply, the tally was not enough to defend.

George Munsey (54 from 51 balls) top-scored for Scotland but a 10-over spell throughout the middle of their innings without a boundary looked like it would have a decisive impact on the outcome.

A couple of early wickets looked to have sparked the game into a proper contest but the partnership from Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (58) and Sikandar Raza (40 off 23) set the foundations for victory.

Scotland beat West Indies in their opening pool fixture but were undone by an Ireland comeback on Wednesday. Richie Berrington’s men were unable to follow up their Super 12 qualification from a year ago and will head home from Australia.

“We took a lot of learnings from the last World Cup,” said skipper Berrington. “We came here to get through to the next phase and it’s disappointing we’ve not managed to do that.

“We can take some positives from the performances we’ve put in and the way we’ve played our cricket.

Josh Davey was the pick of the Scotland bowlers. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198y)
Josh Davey was the pick of the Scotland bowlers. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198y)

“Looking at the other night games, it was still a pretty good surface. We backed ourselves to set a good target and with the bowlers we have, we could defend it.

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage to get to that score we wanted.”

Scotland struggled to score more than a run a ball with the bat, with only a cameo from Aberdonian Michael Leask (12 from nine) breaking the shackles of a splendid Zimbabwe bowling performance.

Mark Watt was his usual economical self with the ball and dismissed Ervine late on to give Scotland a small chance of an unlikely result. Aberdeen-born Josh Davey (two-for-16) was the pick of the Scotland bowlers.

The lack of cricket for Scotland heading into the tournament was well-documented. They have played a slew of one-day internationals this year but only one T20 fixture: a warm-up game for this competition against the Netherlands.

George Munsey hit an unbeaten 66 in Scotland's innings. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198f)
George Munsey scored a half-century for Scotland. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198f)

“You’re not going to go wrong by playing more cricket. As a team the more experience and exposure we get, we’re only going to get better,” added Berrington.

“We came into this tournament prepared and ready for what was ahead of us. Unfortunately we haven’t quite nailed it in the last two games when we’ve needed it.

“Moving forward we want to try get as many games as we can and improve as a team and play at the highest level possible.

“We’ve still got a World Cricket League which is going to be really important for the World Cup qualifiers next summer in 50-over cricket.

“We need to move on from here and we’ll have a tour in December, where 50-over cricket will be our focus for a while. Hopefully we’ll finish top of that table heading into the qualifiers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Scotland to face Sweden in World Mixed Curling Championship semi-finals at Curl Aberdeen
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham sign the Santini rainbow jersey after winning gold.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships
Lisa Davie is representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Scotland end group with Australia win
Post Thumbnail
Neil Fachie ready to make frantic journey back from World Championship in Paris if…
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Scotland maintain momentum at World Mixed Curling Championship
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
Lisa Davie is representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Scotland bounce back by beating Mexico
Chris Breen, left. has stepped down from his role as Aberdeen Roughnecks head coach.
American Football: Aberdeen Roughnecks begin search for new head coach after Chris Breen resigns
CR0038894 Grant Campbell and Owen Cairns who have started a Futsal League in Aberdeen In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Grant Campbell determined to grow futsal in the north-east
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented