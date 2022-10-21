Aberdeen to submit bid to bring Tall Ships race back to city in 2025

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed it will bid to bring the Tall Ships back to the city for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The decision to submit a bid to host the 2025 event was made during a meeting of the local authority’s urgent business committee today.

The event has not been held in Aberdeen since 1997, when hundreds of thousands of people visited the harbour to see the fleet.

Aberdeen City Council has until the end of the month to submit its bid with the winning ports to be announced on November 19.

If successful, about 30 to 50 vessels will race into Aberdeen for the four-day event in 2025.

‘Capitalise city’s maritime heritage’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, has hailed the decision to try and bring Europe’s largest free, family event to the Granite City.

He said: “Aberdeen Inspired has a strong record of working with the council and other partners in delivering several of the city’s flagship annual festivals and events, and we are absolutely delighted that the council has agreed to support the bid to see the iconic Tall Ships return to this great sea faring city.

“Through these challenging times, it is vital that we are bold and ambitious for our city in attracting world class events of this scale, which will help bring much needed footfall into our city and build a legacy.”

A council spokesman said: “The bid will be made in partnership with the Port of Aberdeen and Business Improvement District operator Aberdeen Inspired.

“The closing date for submissions is October 31, and organiser Sail Training International will announce host ports on November 19.

“If successful, the council and its partners will negotiate the contract for sign-off in early 2023.

“The council’s approved events strategy aims to capitalise on the city’s maritime heritage.”

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald added: “Labour is full-square behind the bid to bring the Tall Ships back to Aberdeen.

“We first floated the idea back in 2017, and we’re delighted that all parties have now come on board. We want to build on this opportunity and with a fair wind Aberdeen can make an absolutely convincing bid.”

Previous bid missed the boat

Organised by the Sailing Training International, the Tall Ships race is held annually in European waters with the aim of boosting training for youngsters.

The event involves two racing legs which cover several hundred nautical miles.

It has been held in Aberdeen twice before, in 1991 and 1997, creating a “festival atmosphere” with art, music and fireworks.

In late 2016, the council announced it was looking into bringing the popular event back to the city within three years.

However, the authority failed to complete an application before the deadline.

The next Tall Ships event will be held across five ports in the summer of 2023, including four days in Lerwick.

It will mark the third time the Shetland town has welcomed the fleet.