Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds explains hard luck woes amid injury crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds explains hard luck woes amid injury crisis

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 21, 2022, 5:30 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 9:27 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds explained poor luck has been a main reason for the epic scale of the Championship club’s injury crisis.

Nothing has changed in terms of the training at ICT, but misfortune has seen a range of first-team stars sidelined by various injuries.

The latest was winger Dan MacKay, who is on loan from Hibs, who was carried off with a locked knee in Tuesday’s 1-0 home loss against Hamilton.

MacKay joins to casualty list alongside Scott Allardice, Roddy MacGregor, Austin Samuels, Wallace Duffy and long-term absentees Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh.

Wallace Duffy (right) was injured in the warm-up on Tuesday. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group

Knee lock ended Dan MacKay’s night

And Dodds explained the way several injuries have happened have been out of their control.

He said: “You look at the types of knocks we’ve had. Danny Devine, for example, an Ayr player fell on his knee.

“Dan, the other night, on the ball and his knee locked. Sean Welsh was doing a warm-up in the dressing room and his knee locked.

“These are all injuries where, it doesn’t matter what you do in training or in prehab or with injury prevention, they’re going to happen.

“We’ve just hit a bad run. I’d ask people not to look too much into it because training hasn’t changed since I’ve come here.

“We’ve been lucky with injuries so far (overall). But we’re having a bad run right now.”

Versatility vital with Inverness squad

Inverness, who remain level top with Partick Thistle having played one match more, host Raith Rovers on Saturday.

And Dodds admits the amount of players out of action is a new challenge he’s had to face as a manager.

He said: “I’ve not experienced anything like this. I’ve been with bigger squads (as a player) which are more adjusted to handling injuries.

“We have got a nice size of squad here, but I didn’t expect so many injuries at the one time.

“We’ve had versatility where you can wangle a few positions and still get the best out of players.

“People say ‘we’re down to the bare bones’ and we really are. We’re down to the last few but we’ll still get a team out there.”

Still more to come from Caley Thistle

Dodds is sure his side can again show why the won five games on the spin, by knuckling down and getting the edge over their opponents.

He said: “I’m still positive going forward because of where we were mentally with our five-game win.

“We just fell short against Hamilton. I wished we’d got the first goal. We’ve seen in close games where we’ve got in, like against Ayr United, Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers, we’ve ground it out. I felt we could have done that on Tuesday.

“Yes, we can play better but I would like my full quota of players back as well.

“There is another level to come from us yet. These are the hard times and we have to dig in to get a win.”

Inverrness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Extra caution amid injury crisis

Extra caution has been taken in the build-up to the weekend, ensuring no further damage, according to the Inverness manager.

Dodds said: “We’d be wrapping the boys up in cotton wool anyway with three games in a week, but we especially have to look at it because of the amount of injuries we’ve got.

“We can’t afford for anyone else to get injured, so we are watching what we’re doing.

“We have to get a team out there that can get the right result, and I hope that gets us through Saturday.”

Dodds ‘wary’ of 22-year ICT record

Inverness, who won 2-0 away to Raith in September, have not lost a league game against the Fifers since September 2000, that was 23 fixtures ago.

The Fifers are seventh following their 1-0 victory at Arbroath on Wednesday, but are just five points away from the leading Thistles.

Dodds reckons, even with numbers low, he’s got enough quality to hand to extend their record against the visitors this weekend.

Raith boss Ian Murray has guided his men to within two points of the top four. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

He added: “There are a couple (of players) improving. I just don’t know if Saturday is coming too quickly.

“I just wish the game wasn’t as quick as it was, but we move on to Saturday now.

“We know what our record is against Raith, but I’m wary of that.

“They’re a good team, and they’re getting results on the board. Are we capable of beating them? Absolutely, even if we’re missing a few.

“I want everybody to rally together, I want the fans to get behind the players as usual, because this is a time of need.

“It’s time to grind out another result, which would be fantastic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle fans to roar injury-hit side on to victory
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash
Andy Winter slides in to score the winner for Hamilton at Inverness. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson disappointed by injuries and defeat against Hamilton Accies
Caley Thistle forwar George Oakley (left) and Hamilton Accies' Matthew Shiels. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's winning run ended as Hamilton net points to deny hosts top spot…
Aaron Doran on the attack for Caley Thistle against Albion Rovers.
Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for…
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
Inverness fans during the Championship match against Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: A promising start to triple-header but there is a long…
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds' praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues…

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Wick Academy player Richard Macadie.
Richard Macadie hopes it can be a day to savour for Wick in the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented