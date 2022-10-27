Ellon Legion organises ‘heat and eat’ sessions for the community during winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon Legion organises ‘heat and eat’ sessions for the community during winter

By Ross Hempseed
October 27, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: October 28, 2022, 4:00 pm
Royal British Legion in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery.
Royal British Legion in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery.

The Ellon branch of the Royal British Legion is planning a series of events to bringing the community together with hot food during the winter months.

As the nation faces a cost of living crisis officials at the Aberdeenshire branch of the charity said it will be offering a regular “heat and eat” event.

Many are predicting the winter months will be hard, with energy prices rising, and people reluctant to turn on their heating.

The catering team at the legion will be making soup with bread and hot drinks in the clubroom from 12pm until 2pm beginning on Wednesday, November 2.

The Ellon Legion has recently undergone refurbishment. Image: Kath Flannery.

Priced at £2.00, the team offers both a hot meal and a welcoming atmosphere for people who would like a bit of warmth during the dark, winter months.

The scheme is initially running fortnightly, with chairman Douglas Watson hoping it attracts more people to come along and not stay alone at home.

Ellon Legion faced potential closure three years ago, but thanks to the community, it is back stronger and is one of the few clubs whose membership is increasing.

Recent refurbishments to the clubroom, bar and lounge make it an inviting and warm space for people to come and socialise.

Ellon Legion to make hot food and drinks available for the community.

Mr Watson said: “With winter being around the corner, people are already feeling the cost of living squeeze, so we thought it be a good idea to introduce something where people can heat and eat because that’s what we hear most often.”

“We are starting every fortnight with something at a very cheap price that’s also hot a nourishing, so a bowl of soup, bread and a hot drink in the warmth of our clubroom.”

The facilities at the Ellon Legion can accommodate up to 100 people comfortably but Mr Watson predicts business will be slow to start before picking up in a few weeks.

A pool room makes for an inviting atmosphere for people during the winter months. Image: Kath Flannery.

He added that given the membership had risen to over 850, Ellon Legion was an important place for people in the community.

“The Legion community are seeing the same effects as the wider community at this time, but we are bucking the trend by putting on events, live music and regular things like bingo, darts and pool.

“We are finding that the Legion is quite busy even during the cost of living squeeze.”

Mr Watson hopes that putting on events for the community will ease the pressures people feel as winter begins to bite.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.10.2022 URN: CR0039032 Mike McGarrie, owner of the 'Big Orange' is pictured at his street food van in Forres. He prepares the BBQ Brisket Bacon Stacker! Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Is street food truck revolution to blame for chef shortages in Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
The Kiddie Kickers group may have to move out of Oldmeldrum if the branch closes. Image: Kiddie Kickers/Oldmeldrum RBL.
Further calls to save Royal British Legion branch to keep community groups in Oldmeldrum
A variety of the dishes enjoyed at The Ploughman on North Deeside Road, Peterculter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Fine fare and a serving of nostalgia at The Ploughman in Peterculter…
Pictured are owners Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone at their new cafe, Mount on Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 28/10/2022 CR0038996
All you need to know about new Aberdeen coffee shop Mount
Isaac and Helen Metcalfe rehome reptiles that have been negelected, abused or need rehoming. Helen with Naga and Stitch. CR0039064 24/10/2022 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
'People don't understand their charisma': Aberdeenshire woman lives with 18 reptiles
Peatland restoration work on the Mar Estate. There are concerns projects like this could be impeded by the Land Reform Bill proposals. Image: Media House International.
Land Reform Bill could be 'minefield' that impedes net zero hopes, estate group fears
Ros Studd, right, and Elahe Alavi, left run Repair What you Wear, which helps people mend their own clothes to save money and cut down on their climate impact. Images: Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen pair go viral with free 'Repair What You Wear' videos
Dee Viaduct, the railway bridge over the Dee between Wellington Road and Riverside Drive. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Man to stand trial over mural on Aberdeen railway bridge
Here's where to find your nearest warm bank. DCT Graphics
Find your nearest warm bank this winter
Michael Clarke caught the long eared owl after it landed exhausted on the boat. Image: Benarkle II..
Peterhead fishing boat rescues lost owl after it was attacked by gulls while 110…

Most Read

1
A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Armed police arrest a man on George Street, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Armed police arrest a man on George Street, Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by @Plumptoaster / Twitter Date; 27/10/2022
Man in court on fake gun charge as armed police swoop on George Street
3
The Sullivan family standing together with woods behind them
Britain’s Biggest Families: Lossie’s Sullivans star in new BBC show
4
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
5
Pictured are owners Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone at their new cafe, Mount on Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 28/10/2022 CR0038996
All you need to know about new Aberdeen coffee shop Mount
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; William Milton.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dad roamed streets with sledgehammer looking to smash heads of ‘black drug dealers’
7
There could be a new "Moossh cafe" coming to Aberdeen's west end
Aberdeen beautician could give former Mannofield bank a makeover with new cafe plans
8
Michael Clarke caught the long eared owl after it landed exhausted on the boat. Image: Benarkle II..
Peterhead fishing boat rescues lost owl after it was attacked by gulls while 110…
9
Dee Viaduct, the railway bridge over the Dee between Wellington Road and Riverside Drive. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Man to stand trial over mural on Aberdeen railway bridge
10
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers

More from Press and Journal

Glen Young is shown a yellow card from referee Luke Pearce.
Glen Young not to blame for yellow card on 'world class play', says Gregor…
Early childcare plays an important role, as a child's brain develops most rapidly at that time in their life (Photo: Halfpoint/Shutterstock)
Julie Jones: Don't undervalue the vital contributions of childcare workers
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Razor-sharp Morton taught us a lesson, concedes Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds
Post Thumbnail
Hisstopher Walken, Hansel and Freddy are looking for new homes - can you help?
Three students with certificates on a platter taking their chef hats off
GALLERY: Hats off to Aberdeen Technical College throughout the years
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay insists Ross County cannot expect European hangover from Hearts
Cove Rangers assistant manager Jimmy Boyle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Jimmy Boyle pin-points game-management as Cove Rangers blow second-half lead at Hamilton
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women determined to continue unbeaten run with League Cup win over holders…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell backs team to make history at Pittodrie
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A major traffic survey has started in Inverness as Highland Council prepares to ramp up its road safety plans. Picture shows; Road surveys in MacAskill Drive, Inverness.. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 27/10/2022
Should there be more 20mph speed limit zones in Inverness? This new traffic survey…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented