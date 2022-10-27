Ellon Legion organises ‘heat and eat’ sessions for the community during winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Ellon branch of the Royal British Legion is planning a series of events to bringing the community together with hot food during the winter months.

As the nation faces a cost of living crisis officials at the Aberdeenshire branch of the charity said it will be offering a regular “heat and eat” event.

Many are predicting the winter months will be hard, with energy prices rising, and people reluctant to turn on their heating.

The catering team at the legion will be making soup with bread and hot drinks in the clubroom from 12pm until 2pm beginning on Wednesday, November 2.

Priced at £2.00, the team offers both a hot meal and a welcoming atmosphere for people who would like a bit of warmth during the dark, winter months.

The scheme is initially running fortnightly, with chairman Douglas Watson hoping it attracts more people to come along and not stay alone at home.

Ellon Legion faced potential closure three years ago, but thanks to the community, it is back stronger and is one of the few clubs whose membership is increasing.

Recent refurbishments to the clubroom, bar and lounge make it an inviting and warm space for people to come and socialise.

Mr Watson said: “With winter being around the corner, people are already feeling the cost of living squeeze, so we thought it be a good idea to introduce something where people can heat and eat because that’s what we hear most often.”

“We are starting every fortnight with something at a very cheap price that’s also hot a nourishing, so a bowl of soup, bread and a hot drink in the warmth of our clubroom.”

The facilities at the Ellon Legion can accommodate up to 100 people comfortably but Mr Watson predicts business will be slow to start before picking up in a few weeks.

He added that given the membership had risen to over 850, Ellon Legion was an important place for people in the community.

“The Legion community are seeing the same effects as the wider community at this time, but we are bucking the trend by putting on events, live music and regular things like bingo, darts and pool.

“We are finding that the Legion is quite busy even during the cost of living squeeze.”

Mr Watson hopes that putting on events for the community will ease the pressures people feel as winter begins to bite.