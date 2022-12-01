Be part of Aberdeenshire history: Vote here for the flag you want to officially represent the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Be part of Aberdeenshire history: Vote here for the flag you want to officially represent the region

By Craig Munro
December 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 11:32 am
Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The time has come for Aberdeenshire to vote on the flag that will officially represent it into the future.

Launched in September, our competition had more design submissions than any other similar contest ever held in the UK.

They came from dozens of schools across the north-east, as well as from individual designers all over the world.

But our judging panel – made up of representatives from Aberdeenshire Council, the lieutenancy and the Court of the Lord Lyon – found a shortlist from the hundreds of entries.

After being adapted by Scotland’s leading flag expert Philip Tibbetts to fit the strict rules of heraldry, they are now ready to go to a vote.

To keep it fair as possible, we won’t reveal who designed each flag yet, though they will be notified personally.

Please read the rationale for each shortlisted design carefully before voting for your favourite at the bottom of the page.

Shortlist for Aberdeenshire flag vote

Flag A

Aberdeenshire Flag A

The cross is made of two colours; blue for the Don and the Dee, and green for Aberdeenshire’s arable land and wild woodland.

It is on a bright golden background representing the light, as the county is the first in mainland Scotland to greet the dawn as well as a good place for seeing stars at night.

The crown at the centre recalls the heritage of the county, having appeared in the arms of the historic county council.

Flag B

Aberdeenshire Flag B

The salmon symbolise fishing both out at sea and within the county’s waterways, and the natural life cycle that unites them.

The two yellow lines represent the two ancient mormaer earldoms of the historic county.

Mar gives us the diagonal orientation, while the blue field denotes Buchan.

Flag C

Aberdeenshire Flag C

The white castle represents Aberdeenshire as Scotland’s ‘Castle Country’ but also Balmoral specifically, whose royal association is referenced by the inclusion of a crown.

The golden-orange colour represents both barley, with the county hosting a quarter of the nation’s arable land, and the whisky that results.

Meanwhile, the purple symbolises the heather on the mountains.

Flag D

Aberdeenshire Flag D

The green field recalls the rich agricultural and natural wealth of Aberdeenshire,

A barley sheaf is used in the ancient and civic heraldry of the county, and can also represent the whisky industry.

The stone crown recalls granite, castles and the area’s royal connections.

There are five jewels for the traditional areas of the historic county: Buchan, Formartine, Gairoch, Marr and Strathbogie.

Their black colour denotes oil.

Flag E

Aberdeenshire Flag E

The blue inverted Y shape represents the Dee and the Don flowing through the county before they both join the North Sea.

A golden edge to the rivers represents the inland crops and the coastal beaches.

The red colour represents both Aberdeen and the Cairngorms, whose Gaelic name Am Monadh Ruadh translates to the Red Hills.

There is a red triangle at the bottom to represent one of these mountains.

Vote for your top Aberdeenshire flag here

