Be part of Aberdeenshire history: Vote here for the flag you want to officially represent the region

The time has come for Aberdeenshire to vote on the flag that will officially represent it into the future.

Launched in September, our competition had more design submissions than any other similar contest ever held in the UK.

They came from dozens of schools across the north-east, as well as from individual designers all over the world.

But our judging panel – made up of representatives from Aberdeenshire Council, the lieutenancy and the Court of the Lord Lyon – found a shortlist from the hundreds of entries.

After being adapted by Scotland’s leading flag expert Philip Tibbetts to fit the strict rules of heraldry, they are now ready to go to a vote.

To keep it fair as possible, we won’t reveal who designed each flag yet, though they will be notified personally.

Please read the rationale for each shortlisted design carefully before voting for your favourite at the bottom of the page.

Shortlist for Aberdeenshire flag vote

Flag A

The cross is made of two colours; blue for the Don and the Dee, and green for Aberdeenshire’s arable land and wild woodland.

It is on a bright golden background representing the light, as the county is the first in mainland Scotland to greet the dawn as well as a good place for seeing stars at night.

The crown at the centre recalls the heritage of the county, having appeared in the arms of the historic county council.

Flag B

The salmon symbolise fishing both out at sea and within the county’s waterways, and the natural life cycle that unites them.

The two yellow lines represent the two ancient mormaer earldoms of the historic county.

Mar gives us the diagonal orientation, while the blue field denotes Buchan.

Flag C

The white castle represents Aberdeenshire as Scotland’s ‘Castle Country’ but also Balmoral specifically, whose royal association is referenced by the inclusion of a crown.

The golden-orange colour represents both barley, with the county hosting a quarter of the nation’s arable land, and the whisky that results.

Meanwhile, the purple symbolises the heather on the mountains.

Flag D

The green field recalls the rich agricultural and natural wealth of Aberdeenshire,

A barley sheaf is used in the ancient and civic heraldry of the county, and can also represent the whisky industry.

The stone crown recalls granite, castles and the area’s royal connections.

There are five jewels for the traditional areas of the historic county: Buchan, Formartine, Gairoch, Marr and Strathbogie.

Their black colour denotes oil.

Flag E

The blue inverted Y shape represents the Dee and the Don flowing through the county before they both join the North Sea.

A golden edge to the rivers represents the inland crops and the coastal beaches.

The red colour represents both Aberdeen and the Cairngorms, whose Gaelic name Am Monadh Ruadh translates to the Red Hills.

There is a red triangle at the bottom to represent one of these mountains.

