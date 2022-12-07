Elves and Irn-Bru! Two festive hunts to take place in Aberdeen this Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kids big and small can take part in some fun festive hunts from this weekend.

Aberdeen Cyrenians will launch its interactive trail at Duthie Park from Saturday, encouraging families to hunt for their naughty elves.

Meanwhile Irn-Bru has challenged Aberdonians to steal back cans of the orange stuff from its famous snowman.

The hunt will celebrate the iconic advert returning to TV screens for the festive period, where a snowman steals a boy’s can.

There will be five snowmen for people to find across the city when the campaign kicks off on Saturday, December 10.

Those who find him before anyone else, and peel off his special Irn-Bru can, will win a flight on the famous seaplane which the boy uses to hunt down the snowman in the advert.

The famous advert has been voted one of Scotland’s most memorable.

The giant snowmen are hidden across the city and a series of cryptic clues will help adventures find where they might be chilling over the course of 10 days.

But even those who find the snowman after his can has been taken can still win a prize by taking a photo of him and using the tag Bru on social media.

This will enter them in the chance to win crates of Irn-Bru and other prizes.

Out to catch The Snowman? This update from his social media might help you find where he’s at… #ComingForYourBRU pic.twitter.com/MoHfGv8EaO — IRN-BRU (@irnbru) December 7, 2022

Adrian Troy, marketing director at AG Barr said: “Alongside the ad going live, we wanted to bring the snowman to life in cities across Scotland – with lifesize pop-ups and amazing prizes to get everyone in the festive spirit.”

Misbehaving elves in Duthie Park

Meanwhile, visitors to Duthie Park can also get involved in some festive fun – hunting for some naughty elves playing hide and seek.

The event is organised by Aberdeen Cyrenians, who have been meeting the needs of the north-east’s most vulnerable people for over 50 years.

There are 25 cheeky elves to find using a special downloadable or physical map and families are asked to take a #elfie to be entered into the prize draw.

All money received in donations will go towards supporting people in crisis.

Leah Brews, fundraising coordinator of Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “We really wanted to make sure it was accessible to all and give back to our community that provides such vital support in helping people affected by crisis.

“This year has again been difficult for so many, so we really value our community’s continued support.”

Families can participate at any time, but there will be extra help available at the Winter Gardens Foyer, 10.30am to 1pm on weekends and on the final day, Friday, December 23.

The charity is also running a quiet session on Sunday, December 18, from 9am to 10am.

To join the hunt, visit the website.