One person taken to hospital after crash between van and lorry in Mintlaw

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a lorry and van in Mintlaw.

The incident occurred at 11.40am this morning on South Street, which is the main road going through the Aberdeenshire village.

At around 4.30pm, the road was reopened. Traffic was building in the area while the road is closed.

Photographs from the scene suggest the lorry appears to have hit the side of a white van. Severe damage can be seen to the van.

At this stage, the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Police said: “We were called around 11.40am on Saturday, December 10, to a report of a crash involving a van and a lorry on South Street, Mintlaw.

“One man was taken to hospital and recovery arranged. Inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.”