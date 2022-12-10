CalMac announce temporary timetable due to radar fault onboard South Uist ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac announce temporary timetable due to radar fault onboard South Uist ferry

By Michelle Henderson
December 10, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: December 11, 2022, 12:49 pm
Am amended timetable will be implemented for sailings on Sunday and Monday. Image: DC Thomson
Am amended timetable will be implemented for sailings on Sunday and Monday. Image: DC Thomson

CalMac has announced temporary changes to its South Uist crossing after a fault was discovered with the vessel’s radar system.

Emergency repairs were carried out onboard MV Lord of the Isles today after corroded steelwork was discovered.

The boat– which serves Mallaig, Lochboisdale in South Uist, and Oban – was pulled from service on Thursday.

It was taken to Kennacraig where work on its steelwork was completed. However, problems with the ferry’s radar system have now been found.

The fault restricts the boat’s operation in hours of darkness, resulting in a number of cancellations today.

The 2pm crossing departing Oban was pulled from the schedule. It follows an earlier cancellation of the 9.40am service departing Lochboisdale.

In a statement, CalMac apologised to customers for the disruption.

A spokeswoman said: “The vessel was taken to Kennacraig where the works carried out on her steelwork have been completed, however, due to an emergent issue with her radar system which restricts the vessel’s operation in hours of darkness, Saturday’s sailings were cancelled.

“We are extremely sorry for the disruption to customers caused by the loss of MV Lord of the Isles, and the impact this has on the local communities we serve.”

All affected passengers are now being redirected to the Lochmaddy to Uig crossing, as it had availability onboard.

Amended timetable in operation

MV Lord of the Isles is now being repositioned to Lochboisdale where it will operate services to and from Mallaig from Sunday.

Crossings to Oban have been called off in the coming days as a specialist engineer is drafted in to carry out the necessary repairs.

To compensate for the ferry’s faults, an amended timetable will be in operation on both Sunday and Monday between the mainland and South Uist.

Each day, the ferry will depart South Uist at 8.40am and arrive in Mallaig at 12.10pm.

The return service will depart Mallaig 30 minutes later and arrive at the port in Lochboisdale at 4.20pm.

MV Lord of the Isles was launched in 1989 making the vessel one of the oldest in the fleet. It can carry 506 passengers and 49 cars.

