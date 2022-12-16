Peterhead FC host Festive Friends Christmas lunch and deliver hampers to vulnerable and elderly people in area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC host Festive Friends Christmas lunch and deliver hampers to vulnerable and elderly people in area

By Chris Cromar
December 16, 2022, 7:45 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 8:56 pm
A hamper being donated to a man. Image: SPFL.
A hamper being donated to a man. Image: SPFL.

Peterhead FC are bringing Christmas cheer to those that need it most this year by taking part in the biggest ever SPFL Festive Friends programme.

This year Peterhead FC staff and volunteers visited participants with hampers and welcomed participants to Balmoor Stadium to enjoy a hot three-course Christmas lunch with carol singing from Buchanhaven Primary School pupils.

In total, over 100 hampers and 50 hot meals were handed out by the Blue Toon club.

Two police officers and an Aberdeenshire Council worker helping out. Image: SPFL.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Trust programme is now in its seventh year and, for the first time, all 42 SPFL clubs across the country and Cowdenbeath, are taking part in the campaign, including Peterhead.

The campaign has the largest ever funding this year (£133,000), which means the SPFL Trust will be able to support an extra 1,000 people via clubs and community trusts.

‘I am delighted and touched by your gift’

As such, the programme is expected to support over 4,000 people who are socially isolated and at risk of being alone during the festive season this year across Scotland.

A hamper is donated to an elderly man. Image: SPFL.

Hampers contain food, snacks, essential toiletries, gifts, games and more, with previous participant, Mr Buchan saying: “Thank you for the generous gift of a hamper – I am delighted and touched by your gift.”

This year, given the current cost of living crisis, the SPFL Trust has also organised for Age Scotland Friendship Line flyers to be distributed in each hamper featuring helpful information.

‘It has been extremely successful in the past and I’m sure this year will be no different’

Peterhead FC community liaison officer, Nat Porter said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, local police officers and Aberdeenshire Council to provide over 100 hampers and 50 hot meals for the elderly and isolated in our community.

“It has been extremely successful in the past and I’m sure this year will be no different.”

‘It’s the Christmas spirit in action as we see the power of football in spades’

SPFL Trust CEO, Nicky Reid added: “Festive Friends is one of our biggest events at the SPFL Trust and for our colleagues at clubs and community trusts.

“It’s all about coming together to have a real impact in the lives of elderly and isolated people over the festive period – reaching more people than ever this year.

It’s the Christmas spirit in action as we see the power of football in spades – with clubs spreading cheer in their communities. We look forward to supporting more elderly people than ever before, after all kindness never mattered more.”

