Peterhead FC host Festive Friends Christmas lunch and deliver hampers to vulnerable and elderly people in area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead FC are bringing Christmas cheer to those that need it most this year by taking part in the biggest ever SPFL Festive Friends programme.

This year Peterhead FC staff and volunteers visited participants with hampers and welcomed participants to Balmoor Stadium to enjoy a hot three-course Christmas lunch with carol singing from Buchanhaven Primary School pupils.

In total, over 100 hampers and 50 hot meals were handed out by the Blue Toon club.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Trust programme is now in its seventh year and, for the first time, all 42 SPFL clubs across the country and Cowdenbeath, are taking part in the campaign, including Peterhead.

The campaign has the largest ever funding this year (£133,000), which means the SPFL Trust will be able to support an extra 1,000 people via clubs and community trusts.

‘I am delighted and touched by your gift’

As such, the programme is expected to support over 4,000 people who are socially isolated and at risk of being alone during the festive season this year across Scotland.

Hampers contain food, snacks, essential toiletries, gifts, games and more, with previous participant, Mr Buchan saying: “Thank you for the generous gift of a hamper – I am delighted and touched by your gift.”

This year, given the current cost of living crisis, the SPFL Trust has also organised for Age Scotland Friendship Line flyers to be distributed in each hamper featuring helpful information.

‘It has been extremely successful in the past and I’m sure this year will be no different’

Peterhead FC community liaison officer, Nat Porter said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, local police officers and Aberdeenshire Council to provide over 100 hampers and 50 hot meals for the elderly and isolated in our community.

“It has been extremely successful in the past and I’m sure this year will be no different.”

‘It’s the Christmas spirit in action as we see the power of football in spades’

SPFL Trust CEO, Nicky Reid added: “Festive Friends is one of our biggest events at the SPFL Trust and for our colleagues at clubs and community trusts.

“It’s all about coming together to have a real impact in the lives of elderly and isolated people over the festive period – reaching more people than ever this year.

It’s the Christmas spirit in action as we see the power of football in spades – with clubs spreading cheer in their communities. We look forward to supporting more elderly people than ever before, after all kindness never mattered more.”