GALLERY: 17 pictures from Johnny Foxes & The Den’s Mad Friday celebrations in Inverness

Johnny Foxes & The Den are two of the leading nightlife and hospitality venues in Inverness.

They welcome locals and tourists through their doors daily, who take advantage of one or both of the welcoming spaces that are based in one location on Bank Street.

With Johnny Foxes known for its pub grub and live music, and The Den serving expertly-crafted cocktails and hosting countless DJ nights, there is something to suit all tastes.

Johnny Foxes opened its doors in 1997, while The Den was launched in 2009.

It comes as no surprise that revelers from the local community and beyond stopped by Johnny Foxes & The Den to celebrate Mad Friday.

Some were making the most of the freshly-prepared pizzas, seafood, and home-cooked favourites on offer, as well as the extensive line-up of dishes for vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan diners.

Others had their hearts set firmly on the range of tipples available and sipped away at them whilst enjoying the live music in amongst great company.

Inverness-based rock band Rant was there to entertain the crowds.

The team was working around the clock from 11am yesterday to 4am this morning and people were being encouraged via the business’ social media page to stop by for lunch, dinner, coffee, cocktails, or a pint.

General manager Tina MacDonald said: “The festive season brings new customers who may not venture into the city centre as much, so it was great to see new faces who a lot of the time then become regulars.”

Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson