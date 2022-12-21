Historic Aberdeenshire castle now run as guesthouse granted alcohol licence after tourists left ‘disappointed’ by lack of booze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to one of the north-east’s most historic castles will now be able to buy a glass of champagne or a wee dram.

The owners of Leslie Castle near Insch have been granted an alcohol licence after applying with Aberdeenshire Council.

From now on guests at the 17th century building will be able to enjoy a drink.

And they can even buy a souvenir miniature bottle of Clan Leslie Whisky to take home.

Guests left feeling ‘disappointed’

Leslie Castle was one of the last baronial castles to be built in the north-east.

It was built in 1661 but was restored from a state of ruin in 1985, opening as a hotel from 1989 to 1997.

It was reopened as a guesthouse in 2018 by John Andrea, the current Baron of Leslie, and Nicola Teal.

Breakfast and dinner is served in the grand baronial hall and the castle also hosts various events from birthday and retirement parties to wedding receptions.

It is estimated that around 75% of the castle’s customers are international travellers stopping by as part of a grand tour of Scotland.

But many of them were left feeling “disappointed” that they couldn’t have a relaxing drink after a long day’s drive – or enjoy a glass of wine with their evening meal.

Until now, that is.

‘We are over the moon’

Nicola, who is host and director of Leslie Castle, said they had first looked into getting a licence in November 2019 but plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile John, who is kept busy as the castle’s chef, gardener, and housekeeper, said Covid placed a “great strain” on the business.

But “two major steps forward” have taken place this year including thermal insulation upgrades to the roof and now the approval of the new premises licence.

John said: “We are over the moon.

“It means so much to our business that we no longer have to ask guests to bring their own drinks or explain why we can’t serve a glass of wine with dinner.”

Leslie Castle offers ‘immersive experience’ to guests

Members of the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board met recently and unanimously approved the new licence.

Leslie Castle has five en-suite rooms including two four poster rooms.

It offers a “uniquely immersive experience” to its guests including personal guided tours of the historic site.

John added: “It’s a small castle, as castles go.”