Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

RGU has stormed into the University Challenge quarter finals following a comfortable win.

The team from Robert Gordon University passed the latest round of the game show with flying colours after going head-to-head with Courtauld Institute of Art – London.

Following, what host Jeremy Paxman said was one of the highest scores of the first round, the Aberdeen university team claimed another win with a 105-point lead.

Through to quarter finals

The team was made up of trainee pharmacist Emily Cullen, analytical science masters student Samuel Fregene, auditor Donald Anderson and legal trainee Faye Cooke.

All four teammates practiced watching episodes of the show on Zoom together before their first filmed appearance.

They met in person for the first time in Salford when filming started and admitted they have formed a firm bond as a group.

Making an “impressive return to the competition” after a 28-year absence, the RGU team had a strong start to the second round this evening by scoring the first points in the show.

Led by Emily Cullen, all four teammates demonstrated a calm and collected demeanor as they steadily claimed the lead.

Teams were asked questions regarding topics such as art, language, music and geography.

Finally, the round ended with a 180 to 75 point win for RGU ensuring their place in the quarter finals.