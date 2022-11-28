RGU victorious on BBC University Challenge return after 28 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU victorious on BBC University Challenge return after 28 years

By Chris Cromar
November 28, 2022, 9:40 pm Updated: December 6, 2022, 12:03 pm
The RGU team that debated on University Challenge. Image: Robert Gordon University.
The RGU team that debated on University Challenge. Image: Robert Gordon University.

A team from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen is celebrating after successfully defeating their opponents on BBC show University Challenge.

In the last of the first-round matches, RGU, returning to the competition for the first time since 1994, beat London’s Roehampton University on their debut by 210 points to 90.

Jeremy Paxman asked the questions as the Aberdeen university appeared on the show for only the second time in its 60-year history.

Prior to going on the show, the team of four practiced by watching episodes together on Zoom.

The first time that they met in person was when the programme was being filmed at studios at MediaCity UK in Salford.

The RGU team of Samuel Fregene, Donald Anderson, Ingrid Taylor, Emily Cullen and Faye Cooke. Image: Robert Gordon University.

The team representing RGU on University Challenge were:

  • Donald Anderson
  • Faye Cooke
  • Emily Cullen
  • Samuel Fregene

They were led by team captain Emily Cullen, who is originally from the Republic of Ireland and studied pharmacy at the university, and is now a trainee pharmacist at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Donald Anderson, who studied accounting and finance at RGU, is now working as an auditor at KPMG in Aberdeen.

Faye Cooke studied for a diploma in professional legal practice and completed an accelerated LLB at RGU, and is now two months into her legal traineeship with a law firm in Edinburgh.

Samuel Fregene, who is originally from Nigeria, studied a masters in analytical science, in which he specialised in drug analysis and toxicology, and by representing RGU, becomes the first Nigerian student to ever appear on the show.

Third-year applied biomedical science student, Ingrid Taylor, was the team’s reserve.

