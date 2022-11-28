RGU victorious on BBC University Challenge return after 28 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A team from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen is celebrating after successfully defeating their opponents on BBC show University Challenge.

In the last of the first-round matches, RGU, returning to the competition for the first time since 1994, beat London’s Roehampton University on their debut by 210 points to 90.

Jeremy Paxman asked the questions as the Aberdeen university appeared on the show for only the second time in its 60-year history.

Prior to going on the show, the team of four practiced by watching episodes together on Zoom.

The first time that they met in person was when the programme was being filmed at studios at MediaCity UK in Salford.

The team representing RGU on University Challenge were:

Donald Anderson

Faye Cooke

Emily Cullen

Samuel Fregene

They were led by team captain Emily Cullen, who is originally from the Republic of Ireland and studied pharmacy at the university, and is now a trainee pharmacist at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Donald Anderson, who studied accounting and finance at RGU, is now working as an auditor at KPMG in Aberdeen.

Faye Cooke studied for a diploma in professional legal practice and completed an accelerated LLB at RGU, and is now two months into her legal traineeship with a law firm in Edinburgh.

Samuel Fregene, who is originally from Nigeria, studied a masters in analytical science, in which he specialised in drug analysis and toxicology, and by representing RGU, becomes the first Nigerian student to ever appear on the show.

Third-year applied biomedical science student, Ingrid Taylor, was the team’s reserve.