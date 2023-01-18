Car on its roof following crash on A90 at Craibstone Junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car on its roof following crash on A90 at Craibstone Junction

By Lottie Hood
January 18, 2023, 11:28 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 1:10 pm
A car is on its roof on the exit ramp of the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route northbound at A96 at Craibstone Junction following an accident. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
A car is on its roof on the exit ramp of the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route northbound at A96 at Craibstone Junction following an accident. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

A car overturned near a slip road on the Aberdeen bypass today.

The one-car crash happened on the A90 near the Craibstone junction.

Police received a call about the incident at around 8.45am today on the slip exit on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The car landed on its roof on the northbound carriageway. Pictures show snow on the side of the road and grass verges.

The vehicle is still to be recovered. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Queues of traffic built up on the carriageway and one lane was closed while emergency services attended the incident. However, the Scottish Ambulance Service said the driver did not need to be taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.45am on Wednesday, January 18, police were called to the offslip of the A90 near Craibstone, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.”

