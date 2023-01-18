Car on its roof following crash on A90 at Craibstone Junction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car overturned near a slip road on the Aberdeen bypass today.

The one-car crash happened on the A90 near the Craibstone junction.

Police received a call about the incident at around 8.45am today on the slip exit on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The car landed on its roof on the northbound carriageway. Pictures show snow on the side of the road and grass verges.

Queues of traffic built up on the carriageway and one lane was closed while emergency services attended the incident. However, the Scottish Ambulance Service said the driver did not need to be taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.45am on Wednesday, January 18, police were called to the offslip of the A90 near Craibstone, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.”