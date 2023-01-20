Rotary clubs raise more than £46,000 for north-east charities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £46,000 will be donated to charities across the north-east following a successful nine-month run of fundraising.

Rotary clubs across the region teamed up with Bon Accord Centre, Charlie House and C&M McDonald to support a variety of local causes through an annual car raffle.

The fundraiser was launched in April last year.

Jenny Kemp, from Alford, scooped this year’s big prize – a Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Mild Hybrid car, donated by C&M McDonald – following a random draw on Christmas Eve.

The initiative raised a total of £46,500, with £33,500 going directly to Charlie House as the primary benefiting charity.

The money will go towards its Big Build Appeal initiative to develop a dedicated support centre for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Boost to north-east charities

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s raffle, as well as Bon Accord and C&M McDonald who donated such an incredible prize for the public to be in with a chance of winning.

“Their efforts have taken us closer to building a dedicated centre here in the north-east, so families don’t have to travel far to receive vital care for their children.”

The rest of the money – a total of £13,000 – will be shared among the 24 participating Rotary clubs to support other local initiatives across the area.

Alan Pirie, chairman of the organising committee said: “We are blown away by the generosity of the public during this year’s raffle and everyone’s contribution allows us to help a variety of important local causes.

“On behalf of all the rotary clubs, I’d like to extend my gratitude to all our partners and their efforts in raising awareness of the raffle.”