Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Unusual weather flip from Atlantic causes mild spell in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands while England freezes

By Cameron Roy
January 24, 2023, 8:59 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 1:06 pm
Temperatures in Kinlochewe have been among the warmest in the UK. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Temperatures in Kinlochewe have been among the warmest in the UK. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray have been enjoying an unexpectedly mild spell while England experiences some of their coldest January temperatures for many years.

In a reversal of traditional weather patterns caused by changing air pressure over the Atlantic, temperatures reached 10.1C in Kinlochewe in the Highlands, while the mercury plunged to -9.5C in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

Altnaharra in Caithness was at an unexpected high of 13C last night with Aberdeenshire temperatures expected to reach 12C or 13C today.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles are also enjoying the mild spell as they recorded temperatures of 9C, 10C and 10C last night.

Whereas it was a different story down in England.

Scotland enjoyed a warm Monday night as temperatures in England dropped. Image: Met Office

There were lows of -9.8C in the West Suffolk village of Santon Downham on Monday – East Anglia’s coldest night in 10 years.

Heathrow Airport also recorded its coldest night since December 2010 and coldest January night since 1987 as temperatures dropped to -8.4C.

How warm has it been?

The Met Office has shown the temperatures hitting January highs across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire. At 4am on Tuesday morning, they were:

  • Aboyne: 9C
  • Aviemore: 9C
  • Lossiemouth: 10C
  • Wick: 10C
  • Tulloch Bridge: 8C

They are all expected to rise another few degrees over the course of Tuesday.

According to Statista, the average daily January temperature in the UK is around 5C.

The sudden change in the fortunes in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray comes after last week’s cold snap.

It was so severe on Friday that NHS Grampian announced it had dealt with the highest ever number of slips, trips and falls due to the ice.

The warm weather has melted the ice across the north of Scotland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

What has caused the big difference?

This unusual weather divide across the county has been caused by a difference is pressure causing warm winds from Atlantic to hit Scotland, while cold air from the continent reached England.

Greg Dewhurst, Met Office meteorologist told The Press & Journal: “It is quite common for the wind to change the weather quickly across our island, but it is a little unusual to see it this way round.

“Usually it is Scotland which is colder.

“But since we are an island and not continental, our weather can change quite quickly.

“And there has been a lot of cloud cover overnight, which keeps it warmer.”

The temperatures are predicted to continue to be fairly warm for the rest of the week across the Highlands and Grampian.

But by the middle of the week, the pressure difference is expected to go and the UK’s weather will become similar once again.

