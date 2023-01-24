Aberdeenshire stem cell donor strives to help families facing blood cancer diagnoses by hosting charity gala

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Chris Bain’s fun-loving colleague was diagnosed with blood cancer, he immediately wanted to do something to help.

He and other colleagues signed up to be stem cell donors for the blood cancer charity DKMS.

Sadly, their friend died of the disease.

But just before Covid, Mr Bain got the call to help prevent that devastation for another family – he had been matched with someone else in need.

The police officer said: “Many years ago I had a colleague who got blood cancer and DKMS was the charity we all decided to sign up for.

“We were good colleagues, we would have a laugh.

“He unfortunately passed away and you remain on the stem cell list. I got a phone call just prior to Covid to say that I was a match for somebody.

“I think that’s why when I got the phone call to go and donate my stem cells, I jumped at the chance.

“Having seen the devastation that it can do to families and other people I thought if I can do something to stop that then why wouldn’t you?”

‘You can save a life at the end of the day’

Now the Banff resident is lead volunteer for DKMS, a charity who recruit stem cell donors in in the UK, and is organising a charity gala at Pittodrie Stadium on March 4.

Celebrating the charity’s 10th anniversary and helping raise awareness, the gala is Hollywood-themed inviting guests for a night of “glitz and glamour”.

Guests will be able to experience a night filled with a three-course meal, DJ and karaoke and also have the opportunity to win some unique raffle prizes.

Some of these prizes include a three-night getaway to Loch Lomond, a Stirling Distillery Tour and a flight simulator experience.

Mr Bain hopes it will be a fun night while helping to make more people aware of what can be done to help.

After everyone facing a hard few years, the dad-of-one added: “We kind of wanted to make it an excuse to go and get dressed up, an excuse to come out and have a nice time.

“Cancer or a disease can pick anybody. I’ve seen older people with it and now toddlers with it.

“Having been through it myself from the donor side I personally think becoming a donor is something that’s so easy and you can save a life at the end of the day.

“It might be a little bit of hard work trying to bring thing and people together as far a I’m concerned if I can save one life then it’s worth doing.”

The gala is on Saturday, March 4, at 7pm at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen with tickets starting at £40 – the cost of registering a new stem cell donor.

To find out more and to book a ticket, click here.