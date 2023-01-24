Aberdeenshire stem cell donor strives to help families facing blood cancer diagnoses by hosting charity gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire stem cell donor strives to help families facing blood cancer diagnoses by hosting charity gala

By Lottie Hood
January 24, 2023, 2:54 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 7:31 pm
Chris Bain with his wife Katee and daughter Kayleigh showing support for DKMS. Image: Chris Bain.
Chris Bain with his wife Katee and daughter Kayleigh showing support for DKMS. Image: Chris Bain.

When Chris Bain’s fun-loving colleague was diagnosed with blood cancer, he immediately wanted to do something to help.

He and other colleagues signed up to be stem cell donors for the blood cancer charity DKMS.

Sadly, their friend died of the disease.

But just before Covid, Mr Bain got the call to help prevent that devastation for another family – he had been matched with someone else in need.

The police officer said: “Many years ago I had a colleague who got blood cancer and DKMS was the charity we all decided to sign up for.

“We were good colleagues, we would have a laugh.

“He unfortunately passed away and you remain on the stem cell list. I got a phone call just prior to Covid to say that I was a match for somebody.

Chris Bain taking part in the Kiltwalk to raise money for DKMS a few years ago. Image: Chris Bain

“I think that’s why when I got the phone call to go and donate my stem cells, I jumped at the chance.

“Having seen the devastation that it can do to families and other people I thought if I can do something to stop that then why wouldn’t you?”

‘You can save a life at the end of the day’

Now the Banff resident is lead volunteer for DKMS, a charity who recruit stem cell donors in in the UK, and is organising a charity gala at Pittodrie Stadium on March 4.

Celebrating the charity’s 10th anniversary and helping raise awareness, the gala is Hollywood-themed inviting guests for a night of “glitz and glamour”.

Guests will be able to experience a night filled with a three-course meal, DJ and karaoke and also have the opportunity to win some unique raffle prizes.

Some of these prizes include a three-night getaway to Loch Lomond, a Stirling Distillery Tour and a flight simulator experience.

The gala will be DKMS Scotland Hub’s first gala. Image: Chris Bain

Mr Bain hopes it will be a fun night while helping to make more people aware of what can be done to help.

After everyone facing a hard few years, the dad-of-one added: “We kind of wanted to make it an excuse to go and get dressed up, an excuse to come out and have a nice time.

“Cancer or a disease can pick anybody. I’ve seen older people with it and now toddlers with it.

“Having been through it myself from the donor side I personally think becoming a donor is something that’s so easy and you can save a life at the end of the day.

“It might be a little bit of hard work trying to bring thing and people together as far a I’m concerned if I can save one life then it’s worth doing.”

The gala is on Saturday, March 4, at 7pm at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen with tickets starting at £40 – the cost of registering a new stem cell donor.

To find out more and to book a ticket, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
Toll of Birness
After seven deaths in three years renewed calls are being made for upgrade of…
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman's face claims he only did it after she kicked…
Post Thumbnail
Meet-and-greet team ready to welcome more than 25 cruise ships to Aberdeen in 2023
Aberdeen Ronnie Pacitti
Aberdeen house music producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti making waves on BBC Radio 1

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support
BBC Radio Scotland plans to axe some of its music programming (Image: Gideon Ikigai/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Shame on Radio Scotland for switching the music off
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh's display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Editor's Picks

Most Commented