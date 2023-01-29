One person taken to hospital by helicopter after crash in Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital by helicopter after a crash this afternoon in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened at 3.23pm on the junction of Albert Street and Mid Street.

Later in the afternoon, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance landed in the grounds of Fraserburgh Academy.

Two fire crews were called to the accident, as well as the ambulance service and police.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene of the crash.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to the accident at 3.23pm. Two crews were in attendance.

“We used hydraulic equipment at the scene. The stop sign came in at 4.25pm.”

More to follow as we get it.