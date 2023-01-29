Hannah Stewart strike earns Aberdeen Women victory in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hannah Stewart scored the only goal of the game as Aberdeen Women chalked up a crucial win against bottom of the table Glasgow Women.

The victory at New Tinto Park moved the Dons above Hamilton and Dundee United and up to ninth spot in SWPL.

The result continues their good form under interim boss Gavin Levey with three wins in their last four matches.

It was goal-less at the break with Stewart, Nadine Hansson and Chloe Gover all going close in the opening period.

The game’s only goal came four minutes into the second half when Hanssen played in Stewart whose effort found the back of the net with the aid of a deflection.

Donna Paterson had a header cleared off the line as the Dons pushed for a second.

We take all three points in Glasgow thanks to @Hanniee10 early second half strike. COYR! FT // ⚫️ 0-1 🔴 // #StandFree pic.twitter.com/j6F7zrXee6 — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing day in the SWF Championship for Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Dryburgh.

Today’s starting 11. A debut for Charlotte Simpson from our U18s 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/qP2yb07U5c — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) January 29, 2023

In SWF League One, Westdyke were 3-0 winners at Giffnock SC Women thanks to a Kayleigh Traynor hat-trick , while Grampian Ladies won 9-1 at Dundee West.

In Biffa SWFL North, Dyce Women were 10-4 victors against East Fife Development, while Huntly FC Women won 3-0 at Westdyke Ladies Thistle.

Stonehaven Ladies won 5-3 at Buchan LFC and Inverurie Locos were beaten 4-1 by Glenrothes Strollers.