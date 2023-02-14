Love story for Aberdeenshire couple celebrating 71st Valentine’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Love story for Aberdeenshire couple celebrating 71st Valentine’s Day

By Chris Cromar and Denny Andonova
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 6:47 am
Valentine's Day
John and Christena Ogilvie said the secret to their long-lasting marriage is 'unconditional love'. Image: Pagoda PR/Supplied.

John Ogilvie thought playing the bagpipes for Princess Margaret would be the highlight of his day, but that was before he met the love of his life.

Hours later, on that fateful day in the 1950s, he locked eyes with Christena on a dancefloor – and immediately fell head over heels.

The connection between the couple was instant and the pair tied the knot at Ruthven Church in Perthshire a few years later.

Today, they celebrate their 71st Valentine’s Day together.

John, 92, and Christena, 88, have three children together, Moira, John Angus and Calum Grant, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

John and Christena Ogilvie got married in 1954. Image: Pagoda PR/Supplied.

Sharing tips on their long and happy marriage, they said the key is to always be considerate and respectful to each other, and to always love each other unconditionally.

Even after 71 years together, John and Christena are still as inseparable and devoted to each other as they were when their first love first began to blossom.

The couple will mark their Valentine Day’s anniversary with a special date night at Grove Care Home in Kemnay, where they moved together at the end of last year.

John and Christena Ogilvie have been inseparable since the moment their first met on the dancefloor. Image: Pagoda PR/Supplied.

William Narvaez, care home manager, said: “John and Christena are a wonderful couple and we are honoured to have them stay at Grove with us.

“After all these years, every morning their faces light up when they see each other and you can really see and feel the love they have for each other.

“Their marriage is a great example of true love and their energy is infectious to everyone around them.”

‘We are soulmates’

Just a few miles away, George and Margaret Simpson will also celebrate a milestone in their decades long marriage.

The couple, from Aberdeen, will mark their 57th Valentine’s Day together at the city’s Cowdray Club care home.

They met in 1966 during a chance encounter at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre, where Mrs Smith was working as an usherette.

Mr Smith said he knew she was “the one for him” as soon as he laid eyes on her, and the pair got married two years later on November 15.

Margaret and George Smith. Image: Big Partnership.

They went on to welcome two children, Mark and Craig, and are grandparents of five.

The hardest thing for them was when they had to live apart from each other due to a period of ill health, which Mr Smith described as like “losing a limb”.

It was a “dream come true” when they were once again reunited at the Cowdray Club where they can now enjoy the rest of their days with their “soulmate”.

Mr Smith said: “We love each other very much and I can’t imagine life any other way, but let me be clear – it’s not always been easy and like every relationship we have our ups and downs.

“That’s normal. But we know we are soulmates and the good times always outweigh the bad times.”

