Plans revealed for EV charging hub on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route

More than 30 new charging points for electric vehicles could be created off the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as part of new proposals to increase connectivity in the area.

Glasgow-based developer Ashfield Land has revealed its ambition to build a new charging hub, which will also include eight 10-minute super-charge points.

A five-acre site west of the Stonehaven roundabout that links the A90 with the AWPR has been earmarked for the project.

Attractive access

The land is owned by the Sluie Estate Trust and will also accommodate custom-built units for a high-quality food retailer and high-quality discount retailer.

Residents in Stonehaven have now been invited to a drop-in session next Tuesday to find more about the project.

The consultation will run 3pm-8pm at Stonehaven Town Hall.

Steven McGarva, director at Ashfield Land, said: “We want to create an attractive access point to the town, promoting it as a forward-facing and sustainable destination.

“It will provide a much-needed facility for both local residents and visitors, while supporting the region’s goals to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in the region.

“It will also deliver a number of significant benefits to the local economy, including a new diversity of shopping experience to the local community as well as the creation of new jobs.”