New MRI scanner extends diagnostic and treatment offering in north-east

Aberdeen-based TAC Healthcare Group has announced that it has taken delivery of its first MRI scanner.

With demand for MRI increasing year on year, this new service will provide people from the north-east with faster access to imaging.

The scanner should reduce the stress of waiting a prolonged period of time for a diagnosis for those with longstanding or acute conditions.

The new MRI scanner, which has been bought in partnership with InHealth, is located at TAC’s Dyce headquarters on Wellheads Road and sits alongside its specialist diagnostic endoscopy suite already in place.

The scanner adds valuable additional capacity to available imaging services in the north-east and is led by TAC’s specialist MRI team.

Lead MRI radiographer at TAC Healthcare Group, Bev MacLennan said: “Following the pandemic, MRI waiting times have increased significantly across Scotland.

“By taking delivery of the scanner, we can now offer an alternative location in Aberdeen at which we can support patients, quickly and effectively.”

A more rapid service to patients while easing NHS pressure

TAC Healthcare Group clinical director, Ken Park added that the new scanner should ease some of the pressure on health service in Scotland.

He said: “Taking delivery of our first MRI scanner not only develops our range of services at TAC but also provides consultants, specialists, GPs and advanced practice physiotherapists with alternative options for their patient care.

“As many will have seen in recent news, there is an urgent need to have alternative scanning options in place outside of the NHS to support the ongoing strain on the NHS and to provide a more rapid service to patients.

“The team at TAC continue to work together with a common aim of providing excellence in healthcare.”