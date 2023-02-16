‘We’ve got fantastic entertainment’: Speyfest adds more acts to the folk festival’s lineup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘We’ve got fantastic entertainment’: Speyfest adds more acts to the folk festival’s lineup

By Chloe Irvine
February 16, 2023, 1:39 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 2:04 pm
Speyfest adds more 'exciting' acts to their lineup. Picture of FARA supplied by HebCelt.

More names have been added to Speyfest’s lineup.

The annual Fochabers folk festival previously announced acts such as Skerryvore, Celtic Manran and Siobhan Miller and her six-piece band.

Now, more folk acts are joining them for the summer festival.

This includes folk band Kinnaris Quintet, Gaelic crossover act Norrie MacIver Band, and the musical combination of John McCusker, Michael McGoldrick and John Doyle.

‘Beautiful wee corner of the country’

Aileen Reid of Kinnaris Quintet said: “We couldn’t be happier to be performing at Speyfest alongside so many other fantastic Scottish acts this year.

“It’s a real highlight of the summer festival calendar and we can’t wait to bring our music to this beautiful wee corner of the country.”

Other acts due to hit the Speyfest stage is Glasgow-based five-piece Ímar, fiddlers Fara and quartet Mec Lir, Scottish ska outfit Bombskare, Irish traditional duo Daithí and Adèle, and Aberdeenshire trad group Ruach.

Calum Stewart is also returning to his native Speyside with a quartet featuring a double bass, bouzouki and step dancing, all held together by Callum on pipes, flutes and whistles.

Gary Innes of Manran. Pictures by Alan Peebles

Local sensations Milne’s High School Fiddlers and Auld Fochabers Fiddlers will, as-ever, be joining the Speyfest party.

Manran accordionist and BBC broadcaster Gary Innes will also take to the stage to compere Speyfest’s Family Sunday, keeping audiences of all ages entertained with some stories throughout the day.

Mr Innes said: “I can’t wait to return to Speyfest this year to perform with Manran, as well compering and keeping the energy at full throttle all day Sunday.

“I have such fond memories of the last time we performed at the festival in 2019 – the crowd and the whole event was fantastic, so we’re excited to see how it’s grown since then and once again be at the heart of it.”

‘Make this year bigger and better’

Speyfest chairwoman Ashleigh McGregor added: “Last year’s return after the pandemic was a great success and we’re looking to build on that and make this year even bigger and better.

“We’ve got local superstars playing alongside some of the biggest names in folk music right now and there’s truly something for everyone.

Speyfest will run from July 21 to 23, a limited number of early bird tickets for the festival will be available to buy on March 3 on Speyfest’s website or from Christie’s Chemist in Fochabers.










