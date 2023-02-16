‘We’ve got fantastic entertainment’: Speyfest adds more acts to the folk festival’s lineup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More names have been added to Speyfest’s lineup.

The annual Fochabers folk festival previously announced acts such as Skerryvore, Celtic Manran and Siobhan Miller and her six-piece band.

Now, more folk acts are joining them for the summer festival.

This includes folk band Kinnaris Quintet, Gaelic crossover act Norrie MacIver Band, and the musical combination of John McCusker, Michael McGoldrick and John Doyle.

‘Beautiful wee corner of the country’

Aileen Reid of Kinnaris Quintet said: “We couldn’t be happier to be performing at Speyfest alongside so many other fantastic Scottish acts this year.

“It’s a real highlight of the summer festival calendar and we can’t wait to bring our music to this beautiful wee corner of the country.”

Other acts due to hit the Speyfest stage is Glasgow-based five-piece Ímar, fiddlers Fara and quartet Mec Lir, Scottish ska outfit Bombskare, Irish traditional duo Daithí and Adèle, and Aberdeenshire trad group Ruach.

Calum Stewart is also returning to his native Speyside with a quartet featuring a double bass, bouzouki and step dancing, all held together by Callum on pipes, flutes and whistles.

Local sensations Milne’s High School Fiddlers and Auld Fochabers Fiddlers will, as-ever, be joining the Speyfest party.

Manran accordionist and BBC broadcaster Gary Innes will also take to the stage to compere Speyfest’s Family Sunday, keeping audiences of all ages entertained with some stories throughout the day.

Mr Innes said: “I can’t wait to return to Speyfest this year to perform with Manran, as well compering and keeping the energy at full throttle all day Sunday.

“I have such fond memories of the last time we performed at the festival in 2019 – the crowd and the whole event was fantastic, so we’re excited to see how it’s grown since then and once again be at the heart of it.”

‘Make this year bigger and better’

Speyfest chairwoman Ashleigh McGregor added: “Last year’s return after the pandemic was a great success and we’re looking to build on that and make this year even bigger and better.

“We’ve got local superstars playing alongside some of the biggest names in folk music right now and there’s truly something for everyone.

Speyfest will run from July 21 to 23, a limited number of early bird tickets for the festival will be available to buy on March 3 on Speyfest’s website or from Christie’s Chemist in Fochabers.