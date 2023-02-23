IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For centuries, communities across the world have gathered together to kick off Lent by having a carnival before a period of abstinence and a group in Aberdeen have done just that.

The tradition of carnival dates back to 1094 AD, originating in Italy, and is now celebrated in many parts of the globe, including by the Goan community in Aberdeen.

Goa, a state in western Indian, was a Portuguese colony until 1961 and the United Goans of Aberdeen (UGA) hosted a carnival at Hilton Community Centre to mark Lent starting.

Led by Venissa Fernandes and Swizel Gomes, the event was opened up by the samba dancers of Aberdeen’s Charem Events, followed by a parade marking the arrival of King Momo (played by Arsenal Dias).

Where carnival follows, King Momo also does and his arrival signified the beginning of the festivities, in which he accepted an honorary key to Aberdeen by UGA founder, Francisco De Sa.

More than 150 people attended

Officially commencing the festival of carnival, King Momo told the crowd: “I wish everyone present here to cooperate during four days of my regime. Eat, drink, dance. Be merry, stay safe, play safe. Viva Carnival.”

During the parade, the dancers showcased their famous dance moves whilst dawning traditional carnival attire, dripping in glitter and neon colours.

The event drew in a crowd of more than 150 people, including children who participated in a fancy-dress contest.

Members of the UGA choreographed performances to the enthusiastic crowd in attendance, while awards were distributed on the night for individuals who most exemplified the spirit of carnival.

Rulston De Sa of the UGA said: “The lively fusion of Latin and Goan music played during the event, by DJ Ethax, led to a rave that will be remembered. The organising committee truly created an atmosphere encompassing the magical energy that is the celebration of carnival.”

In Aberdeen, there is about 500 members of the Goan community, which is believed to be the biggest in Scotland.