Missing Fraserburgh teen traced safe and well

A missing Fraserburgh teen has been traced safe and well.

Megan Prentice was reported missing after she was last seen leaving a property on the town’s Albert Street at about 3pm yesterday.

Officers launched an appeal as part of their efforts to trace the 19-year-old girl, urging the public to get in touch if they have any further information about her whereabouts.

They have now confirmed she has been found.

Sharing the update on social media, police said: “We are pleased to report Megan Prentice, missing from Fraserburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”