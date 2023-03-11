Bucksburn pool: SNP accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over public letter blaming charity for closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An SNP politician criticising the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool has been accused of “hypocrisy which takes the biscuit”.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar has publicly posed questions around the imminent shutdown of the city facility.

It’s run by Sport Aberdeen, the council’s arms-length leisure operator. The charity faces a £700,000 reduction to its annual grant.

Within hours of the decision last week, bosses had agreed to close the Bucksburn pool and demolish the Beach Leisure Centre.

They are the charity’s two most expensive centres to run.

And it is Miss Dunbar’s SNP colleagues’ role in the swingeing cut to Sport Aberdeen’s funding which has led to the criticism.

They share control of the council with the Liberal Democrats.

Jackie Dunbar MSP presses Sport Aberdeen boss to reveal case for Bucksburn pool closure

Miss Dunbar published a disapproving letter sent to Sport Aberdeen chief Alistair Robertson.

It comes as scores of Bucksburn residents packed into the Beacon Centre for a public meeting aimed at stopping the closure.

While other local politicians attended, Miss Dunbar’s office has confirmed she was occupied with parliamentary business in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen Donside MSP said: “This decision by Sport Aberdeen has come as a big surprise to the community, which begs the question as to why there has been no communication or consultation with service users or the wider Bucksburn community.

“Sport Aberdeen must now reflect on the impact that has had.”

She continued: “Sport Aberdeen must urgently confirm the reasoning around their decision making.

“What are the running costs? How many people are using the pool on a daily or weekly basis? And what investment is required around upkeep of the facility?

“Beyond that, we have also had Sport Aberdeen claim in their media announcement [jointly issued with the council] that the site was required for the extension of Bucksburn Academy.

“They need to come clean on what discussions have taken place between Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council around using the site for the Bucksburn Academy extension.

“Ultimately, we really need to know what consideration has actually been given to the impact fewer sports facilities in our city will mean for getting folk active and improving public health.”

Sport Aberdeen boss Robertson: ‘I would not conduct this conversation via the press’

The Sport Aberdeen website highlights the organisation’s mission is to “get more people active, regardless of age, gender, or ability”.

Asked to comment by The Press And Journal, chief executive Mr Robertson said: “I would not conduct this conversation via the press.”

He also confirmed he had already answered the questions about Bucksburn pool posed by Jackie Dunbar.

But that these questions had to be asked – and publicly – has prompted opponents to claim that Aberdonians are “suffering” for a lack of communication within the Aberdeen SNP.

Sport Aberdeen warned last December that costs were soaring in the leisure industry.

The likely outcome, Mr Robertson warned, would be the closure of swimming pools without extra cash.

These warnings were echoed in meetings with council chiefs ahead of the council’s annual budget meeting.

Miss Dunbar’s SNP colleagues were warned specifically that the cut would mean Bucksburn Swimming Pool and the Beach Leisure Centre would close.

Senior councillors – privy to Sport Aberdeen’s woes – employed by Jackie Dunbar MSP

Communication, even within Miss Dunbar’s Aberdeen Donside office, has been questioned by Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett.

Council finance convener Alex McLennan presented the budget to councillors at the Town House on March 1.

Aside from his key role in steering the city’s finances, he works part-time as a constituency officer for Miss Dunbar.

The Aberdeen Donside MSP also employs communities convener Miranda Radley, another SNP councillor “pleased to back” the budget which sealed the fate of Bucksburn pool.

Aberdeen City Council had to make cuts worth nearly £47.7m, after “inadequate” funding in the Scottish budget.

Dunbar’s Sport Aberdeen letter is ‘hypocrisy which takes the biscuit’

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Mr Crockett’s initial response to Miss Dunbar’s press release was “wow”.

“I thought I couldn’t be shocked by any level of hypocrisy from the SNP. But this takes the biscuit,” the Labour group leader said.

“I am sure that a very puzzled Mr Robertson at Sport Aberdeen will tell Miss Dunbar to have a word with her close colleague, council leader Alex Nicoll.

“Surely he can tell her what he has been planning in close secrecy with Sport Aberdeen since at least December.

“They must not speak to each other – seemingly a growing problem within the SNP. But it’s the people of Aberdeen who suffer for it.”