Teenager charged in connection with 14 ‘malicious’ fire alarms at Aberdeen high rises

A man has been charged with deliberately setting off the fire alarms in several Aberdeen high rises – more than a dozen times.

Fire crews were called to high rises in the Northfield and Mastrick area of Aberdeen 14 times in just five months.

Each time was a false alarm, which police investigated as “deliberate and malicious”.

Now officers have confirmed a 19-year-old has been charged. He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week.

Firefighters attended calls at Cairncry Court, Rosehill Court, Stockethill Court, Stewart Park Court and Smithfield Court – with the alarm at the latter triggered six times.

The calls came in between September 29, 2022 and February 7, 2023.

Sergeant Victoria Thomson said: “This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It has a major impact on our communities.

“If officers and colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are deployed at a false alarm, they are tied up from attending real emergency calls.

“We do not take these false calls lightly and will always work towards tracing those responsible.”