A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge

An Aberdeenshire road has been closed for three weeks after a lorry went off the side of a bridge.

The crash happened on the A980 Alford to Muir of Fowlis road, at Bridgeton, at about 10.50am today.

Emergency services attended but no one was seriously injured.

However, the bridge was significantly damaged and Aberdeenshire Council has now closed it for repairs.

Emergency closure for three weeks

A full investigation into the extent of the damage will be carried out once the vehicle has been removed.

In the meantime, Aberdeenshire Council has put signs in place announcing the road will be closed for 21 days.

A local diversion via A980 Droichs Bridge – A944 Alford; A944 – C43M Whiteley; C43M – A980 Ladymill has been put in place and motorists are urged to allow extra time for journeys.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50 am on Tuesday, March 14, police received a report of a HGV vehicle having driven over the side of a bridge on the A980 at Muir of Fowlis, Alford.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of anyone injured.”

To keep up-to-date on the closure, residents can download the myaberdeenshire app.