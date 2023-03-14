A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge

By Lottie Hood
March 14, 2023, 6:15 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 6:23 pm
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
An Aberdeenshire road has been closed for three weeks after a lorry went off the side of a bridge.

The crash happened on the A980 Alford to Muir of Fowlis road, at Bridgeton, at about 10.50am today.

Emergency services attended but no one was seriously injured.

However, the bridge was significantly damaged and Aberdeenshire Council has now closed it for repairs.

Emergency closure for three weeks

A full investigation into the extent of the damage will be carried out once the vehicle has been removed.

Motorists are advised that following an earlier collision involving a lorry, the bridge at Bridgeton on the A980 south…

Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Tuesday, 14 March 2023

In the meantime, Aberdeenshire Council has put signs in place announcing the road will be closed for 21 days.

A local diversion via A980 Droichs Bridge – A944 Alford; A944 – C43M Whiteley; C43M – A980 Ladymill has been put in place and motorists are urged to allow extra time for journeys.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50 am on Tuesday, March 14, police received a report of a HGV vehicle having driven over the side of a bridge on the A980 at Muir of Fowlis, Alford.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of anyone injured.”

To keep up-to-date on the closure, residents can download the myaberdeenshire app.

